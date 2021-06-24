Cancel
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Opens scoring in win

 4 days ago

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. Garcia's blast, his first of the season, kicked off the scoring in the second inning, as the White Sox snapped a five-game losing skid and salvaged the final game of their road trip. He started at second base, which has been occupied primarily by Danny Mendick since Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. Mendick was given a breather Wednesday amid a 1-for-14 skid. Garcia has caught fire the past month, batting .299 (20-for-67) with a .785 OPS while playing multiple positions in the outfield and infield.

