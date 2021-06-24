Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Love, Lies and Fiction Present “MoonShine” Acoustic

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile they might be labelled as a pop-rock band, Love, Lies and Fiction – Eric Jackson, Ricky Sanders and Lu Rubino – are a trio that impressively blend several styles and genres of music into every track they create, giving them a rather unique sound that continues to catch the attention of and impress music fans everywhere. Having recently dropped their new single “MoonShine”, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere their stripped-down acoustic version of the track.

popwrapped.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moonshine#Love Song#Italian Restaurant#Acoustic Guitars#Popwrapped
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

With Acoustic Authority, Kings of Convenience Bestow ‘Peace or Love’

Two guys with acoustic guitars singing quietly — it’s not as easy as it looks. For the Norwegian acoustic duo Kings of Convenience, a lot of forethought went into the simplicity that shines through Peace or Love. Because it is sonically spacious, the album feels like a respite in an increasingly loud world. The comforting vocal blend, the lilting melodies, and concise songwriting are all wonderfully intact, carried over from their prior project a dozen years ago.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

‘Peace or Love’ review: Kings of Convenience present simple beauty on new album

Kings of Convenience have always had a wonderful quality about their music and sound. More than anything, the music they have put out, from Quiet Is The New Loud to Declaration of Dependence is, very simply, refreshing to listen to. An immediate hallmark of the Norwegian duo are beautiful, heavily prevalent melodies on the acoustic guitar with highly distinctive vocal harmonies above the acoustic melodies. It’s really a beautiful combination.
MusicOZY

Great Listens About Great Music

The best songs take you on a journey beyond yourself, and the best podcasts about those songs help you understand why. This week on a music-themed edition of Wherever You Get Your Podcasts, we take a deep dive into hip-hop’s history, learn about a king’s fateful haircut, discover the lost music of Tanzania and explore the multifaceted glory that is the Dollyverse.
Musichappymag.tv

Greg Steps releases an acoustic dream with ‘Town Without A Face’

Greg Steps releases a gorgeously warm tune, Town Without A Face, about the love-hate relationship with his Brisbane hometown. Melbourne folk singer/songwriter, Greg Steps, strikes us with his sun stroke, daydreamy single, Town Without A Face. Ahead of his upcoming debut album, Out In The Boonies, Steps tips contemporary music...
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
Moviestheguidewnc.com

Catch virtual screening of WNC-made moonshine film

VIRTUAL — Catch a screening of the new WNC-produced documentary “The Spirits Still Move Them: Moonshining in the Mountains” online at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The film features moonshining stories that are heart-rending, funny and moving — and open a window into the soul of the Southern Appalachian world that’s rapidly vanishing.
Musicveermag.com

MUSIC REVIEWS: Every King & Commoner/Reptile Tile and more

Look out! Every King & Commoner are back in a big way with their long-awaited, epic sounding album, “Pioneers! Oh, Pioneers!.”. “Money” was the first track released to the public in the form of a music video. The dramatic song is instantly infectious with Cody Christian’s commanding voice, a building humming of chanted voices and rhythmic war-drums with a righteous groove. Call it modern Americana.
Musicloudersound.com

Dizzy Reed: 10 records that changed my life

Former Guns N’ Roses keys man Dizzy Reed (most recently spotted plying his trade with Hookers & Blow, the project formed with Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi) can’t say for sure which of the band’s legendary Use Your Illusion albums he prefers. “To be honest," he says, "I’d have to...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Joe Macre: Solo Debut for Former "Crack the Sky" Bassist

From the great Crack the Sky comes Joe Macre and his solo album, Bullet Train. Joe Macre is best known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band Crack the Sky, whose debut was voted album of the year in Rolling Stone Magazine in 1975 and is still considered one of the top fifty progressive rock albums of all time.
Musicpopwrapped.com

Theo Kandel Talks New EP ‘Spin Cycle’

Having grown up in New York City learning classical and jazz violin, Theo Kandel has been on a rather musical journey since he was young. That journey has so far seen him receive critical and fan acclaim, and earn himself more than 100,000 followers across several social media platforms. His new EP, ‘Spin Cycle’, is a complex collection, both in terms of instrumentation and its lyrics, and PopWrapped caught up with Theo to find out more about the creative process behind it, the bands and artists he’s most inspired and influenced by and what he’s most looking forward to in the weeks and months ahead.
Celebritiesthewordisbond.com

Hari reflects on “Fictional Romance”

UK singer Hari returns to our site with this new heartfelt single titled “Fictional Romance” where she dives into the proverbial forbidden fruit. She delivers a heartfelt and impassioned performance ripe with evocative and detailed lyrics as she explores a blossoming love between her and someone she should not be with. Both parties know this attraction should not occur but they just can’t let each other go.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Switchfoot “Fluorescent” Music Video

Today (June 25), GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Switchfoot releases the official music video for “fluorescent.” This track is the second song to be pre-released from their upcoming interrobang album. interrobang is expected to drop on August 20. The band defines interrobang as “a question mark, an exclamation mark, together.”. The...
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Ski Mask the Slump God, and More

It’s the last Friday of the month, and new music releases aren’t slowing down. Tyler, The Creator just dropped his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, featuring the NBA YoungBoy-assisted love song “Wusyaname.” Doja Cat is back with a new project, Planet Her, which includes “You Right,” a slow-burning pop record with the Weeknd. Ski Mask the Slump God is following up with Sin City The Mixtape, featuring the standout track, “The Matrix.” This week’s list also includes new music from Ed Sheeran, Snoh Aalegra, DaBaby, and more.
Roxbury, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Writers in the Mountains presents Modern Love with Elizabeth Koster

ROXBURY — Writers in the Mountains (WIM) presents Modern Love, a six-week creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster, July 9 through Aug. 13. The class will be held online 1-3 p.m. Fridays. Once they register and pay, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class. In this...
Rock Musichifinews.com

Black Sabbath: Black Sabbath

When four unsuccessful musicians joined forces in Birmingham in 1968, little did they know that by the end of the following year they would have transformed themselves from blues-rock hopefuls to a group who helped change the face of rock music forever. Few bands have realigned their whole modus operandi...
Musicgranthshala.com

The Jimi Hendrix Song That Featured Aretha Franklin’s Backup Singers

After becoming a hit in the UK with his first single “Hey Joe”, Jimi Hendrix tried not to repeat himself. “Purple Haze” and “The Wind Cries Mary”, which were originally their second and third releases, gave fans a completely different look. And you can say the same about “Burning of the Midnight Lamp”, their fourth UK single.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 27 in Classic Rock

June 27, 1994 – Aerosmith become the first major band to release a song, “Head First” (an unused cut from the Get A Grip Sessions), as a free download on the internet. Download speeds at the time were so slow it took between 60 and 90 minutes to download the track, but ten thousand CompuServe subscribers still made the effort to get the song.
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

Michael Strahan has been left utterly distraught following some tragic news which he shared with fans on Tuesday. The Good Morning America host took to social media to pay a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to someone very special after learning of his death. Michael - who is a former professional...
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”