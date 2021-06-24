Love, Lies and Fiction Present “MoonShine” Acoustic

Having grown up in New York City learning classical and jazz violin, Theo Kandel has been on a rather musical journey since he was young. That journey has so far seen him receive critical and fan acclaim, and earn himself more than 100,000 followers across several social media platforms. His new EP, ‘Spin Cycle’, is a complex collection, both in terms of instrumentation and its lyrics, and PopWrapped caught up with Theo to find out more about the creative process behind it, the bands and artists he’s most inspired and influenced by and what he’s most looking forward to in the weeks and months ahead.