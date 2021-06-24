Love, Lies and Fiction Present “MoonShine” Acoustic
While they might be labelled as a pop-rock band, Love, Lies and Fiction – Eric Jackson, Ricky Sanders and Lu Rubino – are a trio that impressively blend several styles and genres of music into every track they create, giving them a rather unique sound that continues to catch the attention of and impress music fans everywhere. Having recently dropped their new single “MoonShine”, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere their stripped-down acoustic version of the track.popwrapped.com