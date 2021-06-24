Swanville Mid-Summer Carnival Celebrating 58th Year of Fun July 9-11th

The Granddaddy of Central Minnesota Carnivals is bringing the Swanville area to life once again this summer. The Mid-Summer Carnival will be taking over the town July 9-11th. This small town festival draws one of the biggest crowds for live music, great rides and games, and the iconic BBQ chicken meal. This event brings not only Swanville together but the surrounding communities as well. Here is how this year's carnival is going to layout: