Imagine you’re a local family business owner for decades. The great 100-year pandemic arrives and not only shuts you down but shuts everyone down for over a year. Then as the virus becomes less of a threat, you are finally ready to open back up and greet those customers you counted on for all those years. The problem is not those returning customers. They begin to come back and in droves. The obstacle is finding workers. Business owners from all over the state are having this same issue. Some proprietors are just downright frustrated. This is New Jersey, patience is not our strong point.