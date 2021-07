Written By Kaitlynne Rainne, Graphic By Kaitlynne Rainne. At long last, the moment we’ve all been waiting for: summer. Time to reunite with friends and family from our hometowns, start the internship we thought we’d never get, spend time re-energizing and trying our best to forget “Zoom Univerisity.” The 2020-21 academic year was nothing short of challenging. I think I speak for a lot of us when I say that after spending the year putting in more than a hundred percent to make the most of the virtual setting, summer break is well-needed.