Copa America Table

BBC
 5 days ago

Please note: All times UK. Tables are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

www.bbc.co.uk
SoccerThe Independent

Diego Maradona honoured with holographic display at Copa America

Diego Maradona was honoured with a spectacular light show as Argentina got their Copa America campaign under way. A holographic version of the former Argentina star performed tricks inside the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio before his famous World Cup goal against England in 1986 was projected on to the pitch.
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Controversial Copa America fails to captivate Brazil

Driving by his neighborhood stadium, Paulo Torres takes his eyes off the road long enough to look the familiar venue over in disbelief. "What? Messi is going to play here?" Like many Brazilians, the Rio de Janeiro ride-hailing app driver has not been paying much attention to the Copa America, even though their normally football-mad country is standing in as emergency host of the pandemic-battered South American championships. Neymar and the "Selecao" are vying to win Brazil's second straight continental title, and global superstars including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal are all slated to play. But the Copa America has largely failed to captivate Brazil, overshadowed by the desperate rush to replace original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia, sponsor withdrawals, political polarization and Covid-19.
UEFAsemoball.com

Spanish referee picked to officiate Copa America match

CUIABA, Brazil (AP) -- A Spanish refereeing crew was selected Tuesday to officiate a Copa America game as part of an agreement between UEFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL. It will be the first time a European crew works a Copa America match, CONMEBOL said. The same accord will...
FIFAESPN

Copa America opener highlights Argentina's frailties

The first set of match days of the controversial Copa America have concluded. As Brazil still struggles with coronavirus cases, the on-field action is officially underway at empty stadiums across the country. Hosts Brazil opened up the tournament with a 3-0 win over a depleted Venezuela side that had to...
WorldSportsnet.ca

Messi scores as Argentina draws with Chile at Copa America

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick, repeatedly dribbled through the Chilean defence and created opportunities regularly for his Argentina teammates. Despite Messi’s intense performance, Argentina was held 1-1 by Chile in its Copa America opener. The veteran Messi, who turns 34 later this month,...
Worlddallassun.com

Ganguly impressed with Copa America's tribute to Maradona

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is impressed with the tribute given by CONMEBOL to Argentina legend Diego Maradona. CONMEBOL gave a tribute to Maradona during Argentina's opening game of the Copa America 2021 against Chile on Tuesday.
Soccerfoxrichmond.com

Watch CONMEBOL COPA America Sunday on FOX Richmond

FOX Richmond is Richmond's home for CONMEBOL COPA AMERICA 2021. This year marks the 47th edition of the tournament featuring international soccer's brightest stars and you can catch the most sought after matchups right here on FOX Richmond! Sunday, watch as Venezuela plays Ecuador from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Coverage begins at 4:30p.m.
Premier Leaguesportspromedia.com

Kosmos turns to Twitch for Copa America broadcasts in Spain

Rights deal for Copa America covers remainder of South American soccer tournament. First time in Spain a major sporting event will be broadcast in its entirety on Twitch. Matches being shown on popular streamer Ibai Llanos’ channel. International sports investment firm Kosmos has acquired broadcasting rights in Spain for the...
Soccermelodyinter.com

Copa America: Messi Predicts Difficult Campaign For Argentina

Lionel Messi has predicted a difficult campaign for Argentina at this year’s Copa America in Brazil. Messi and his Argentine teammates recorded their first win of the competition after a hardfought 1-0 win against Uruguay on Friday. Messi setting up Guido Rodríguez for the only goal of the game after 13 minutes of the clash. […]
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America

Players from Chile's squad at Copa America violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols after a "barber” visited the players' hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba. The Chilean soccer federation issued a statement Sunday saying it “recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players."
SoccerPost Register

Uruguay, Paraguay qualify for Copa America knockout round

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay and Paraguay secured their spots in the Copa America knockout stage by winning their Group A matches by 2-0 scores on Thursday. Uruguay had its first win in the tournament against Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead on the table, but is out of the tournament due to Paraguay's convincing victory against Chile.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Copa America: Pena scores as Peru defeat Colombia

Goiana [Brazil], June 21 (ANI): Sergio Pena got among the goal-scoring charts as Peru defeated Colombia in the ongoing Copa America here at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on Monday. Colombia's Yerry Mina also registered an own goal and as a result, Peru ended up winning the match 2-1. With this...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Copa America: How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

The 2021 Copa America will be held in Brazil after it was delayed from last summer, and then moved from former co-hosts Colombia and Argentina. It was moved from the former due to ongoing political unrest, while the latter has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. That...
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Venezuela midfielder Herrera to miss rest of Copa America

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera has been ruled out of the rest of the Copa America in Brazil because of a fractured lower leg, the country's football federation said on Saturday. The 23-year-old sustained the injury during Venezuela's goalless draw with Colombia in their...
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

Youngsters relishing the big stage at the Copa America

- Advertisement - Tim VickerySouth America correspondent. The third set of match days of the controversial Copa America in Brazil have concluded. Coronavirus cases continue to rise within the event, but the matches roll on at empty stadiums across the country. Bolivia and hosts Brazil sat out this round of...
Soccernation.africa

Argentina, Chile through to Copa America quarter-final

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani almost snatched victory for Uruguay in the 85th minute, but his glancing header flashed just wide of the post. Vargas's first-half strike saw him draw level with Peru's Paolo Guerrero on 14 goals in the Copa America's all-time goalscoring rankings, three behind the record of 17 held by Brazil's Zizinho and Argentina's Norberto Mendez.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Copa America: Peru rally to earn draw with Ecuador

Peru fought back to earn a draw against Ecuador to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Copa America knockout phase with one group match remaining. GOIANIA, Brazil, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Peru came back from a two-goal deficit to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Copa America knockout phase with a 2-2 draw against Ecuador on Wednesday.
Soccerupdatenews360.com

Copa America: Gomez helps Argentina beat Paraguay

Argentina secured its place in the quarter-finals of Copa America on Monday when it beat Paraguay 1-0 in a game notable for Lionel Messi’s record-equalling 147th appearance for the national side. The victory was Argentina’s second 1-0 win in a row in the tournament. The result pushed it to seven...
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Copa America: Ecuador reach quarterfinals

Goiania [Brazil], June 28 (ANI): Ecuador has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Copa America after the side played out a 1-1 draw against Brazil (local time) here at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico. With this result, Ecuador was able to cement fourth place in Group B with three...