Orrstown, PA

Three people escape injuries in one-vehicle crash

shipnc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne adult and two children escaped injuries when their vehicle left the wet road, and struck a tree broadside at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Rowe Run Road, Southampton (Franklin) Township, Orrstown. EMS personnel evaluated the occupants on the scene, and they were taken to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital as a precaution. Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg investigated the crash, and were assisted by emergency personnel from the West End Fire & Rescue Co., Pleasant Hall EMS and Fire Police.

www.shipnc.com
