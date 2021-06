Exercise is one of the best things you can do to optimize your health - and the benefits of fitness can actually sharpen your every movement. A recent study in mice in the journal Science Advances found that cardio exercise builds motor skills by creating stronger neural connections in the brain-muscle superhighway. "Regular training may help improve the learning performance of complex motor skills, like in tennis, boxing, and more," says Li Zhang, Ph.D., a coauthor of the study. (Related: Why You Need to Start Boxing ASAP)