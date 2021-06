This week, the key new things in the multiplex are two documentaries about two very different musical careers as well as the pros and cons they have had over the decades. Rita Moreno won an Oscar in 1962, and with rights that should have led to mainline Hollywood stardom. It did not, since the industry had no clue what to do with a Latina actress in the early 1960s, one that was manifestly talented at many things, even one who could pass for white (that she did at her little role in Singin' in the Rain), even one who had been young, attractive, and sexy. A lot of people would become discouraged under those conditions, but she kept plugging away. Today Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It looks back on her own remarkable achievements.