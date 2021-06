It was the class of warships that was never built, the Montana-class – authorized under the “Two Ocean Navy” building program and funded in Fiscal Year 1941 – and it would be the last of the kind ever ordered by the U.S. Navy. The ships were nearly a third larger than the preceding Iowa-class, and at 920 feet in length and with a beam of 121 feet, and a displacement of 60,500 tons – 71,000 tons with war load – would have been even larger than the HMS Vanguard, the last battleship to be built.