Animals

Four species of slugs are pests of field crops

shipnc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlugs are molluscan pests of plant life found in our gardens, fields and lawns. There are more than 20 slug species that can be found in Pennsylvanian landscapes, but four are most common in field crops: the banded slug (Arion fasciatus), dusky slug (Arion subfuscus), gray garden slug (Deroceras reticulatum) and marsh slug (Deroceras laeve).

