Four species of slugs are pests of field crops

Insects: Grasshopper nymphs are being managed in some areas; some of these being field edge treatments. Alfalfa weevil is a concern in some alfalfa fields in the Eastern, Interlake and Central regions. Some have cut their alfalfa early as a means of managing the alfalfa weevil, others have used insecticides. Barley thrips are being noted in some barley fields, a field in the southwest was at boarderline threshold. Aphids are present in cereals in the Central and Eastern regions, but not at threshold levels. People are noting a lot of blister beetles in some crops; some of the species that seem to be abundant have larval stages that specialize in feeding on grasshopper eggs. Cereal leaf beetle feeding has been noted on some wheat and oat fields in the Eastern region; samples have been collected to determine the percent that are parasitized.