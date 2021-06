Remus Lupin’s first lesson on boggarts in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is one of my favorite scenes in the whole franchise, and they did a spectacular job bringing it to life in the movie. It is reminiscent of the lesson on conformity by Robin William’s Mr. Keating in the beloved movie Dead Poets Society, placing Remus in a special place in our hearts as the kind of teacher we always dreamt of but seldom got to witness ourselves.