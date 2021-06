A large community sample study has found vitamin D levels are associated with depressive symptomatology due to the vitamin's impact on three specific inflammatory markers. Whilst there have been some inconsistent results from previous studies, meta-analyses​ and systematic reviews​ indicate that depression may be related to low serum vitamin D concentrations. Previous studies have also indicated an association between depressive symptoms and low-grade inflammatory response​ while a decrease in pro-inflammatory markers has been observed after treatment with anti-depressants and it has been reported​ that inflammation can be a risk factor for the development of depression.