Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Jefferson; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Jefferson County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 548 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Potawatomi Reservation, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Meriden, Hoyt, Ozawkie, Mayetta, Denison and Potawatomi Reservation. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov