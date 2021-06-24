Cancel
INTERVIEW: First hydrogen cargo into Germany to be delivered 2024: H2Global

By Andreas Franke
spglobal.com
 4 days ago

Germany's green hydrogen import initiative H2Global expects physical delivery of a first cargo into Germany by end-2024, Timo Bollerhey from the H2Global Task Force told S&P Global Platts June 24. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Germany's energy ministry is to provide some Eur900...

www.spglobal.com
