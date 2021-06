Klarna has released its latest Shopping and Money Management trend reports. According to the press release, Klarna’s quarterly global Pulse reports underline consumers’ difficulty to understand the costs of using 'traditional' payment methods, such as credit cards, and their overall shopping and money management behaviour. While consumers may have missed the social aspects of shopping in-store, the trend towards online shopping under lockdown looks set to stay. In the UK almost half (48%) of consumers shop online at least once a week, up 26% from Q1, leading to a shift away from cash and towards credit and debit cards, and other alternative payment methods.