Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours' Toadie Rebecchi upsets Melanie Pearson again on UK screens next week, after lying to her. Despite being mostly happy together, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) have had a few clashes recently – to the point where their relationship looked like it was in doubt – and the newest incident comes when Toadie feels he needs some alone time away from his girlfriend.