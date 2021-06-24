Accenture invests in Imburse
Consulting group Accenture has announced investing in Imburse, a Switzerland-based fintech company that offers a cloud-based platform for international payment transactions. Imburse uses API interfaces to link legacy systems to the global payment system through one connection. According to an Accenture representative, the payment systems of many companies are reaching their limits due to new customer needs, and that Imburse’s cloud platform should provide a remedy.thepaypers.com