Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Accenture invests in Imburse

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsulting group Accenture has announced investing in Imburse, a Switzerland-based fintech company that offers a cloud-based platform for international payment transactions. Imburse uses API interfaces to link legacy systems to the global payment system through one connection. According to an Accenture representative, the payment systems of many companies are reaching their limits due to new customer needs, and that Imburse’s cloud platform should provide a remedy.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Investing#Credit Card#Fintech Company#Api#Spotlight#Accenture Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Related
Economydnyuz.com

Only 4% of supply chain leaders are ‘future-ready,’ Accenture says

The pandemic accelerated digital transformation, but that doesn’t mean change comes easy. According to new research from consulting company Accenture, 81% of supply chain leaders say the pandemic has been their organization’s greatest stress test and that they’re facing technological change at “unprecedented speed and scale.” What’s more, only 4% say they’re “future-ready,” while 34% expect to be there by 2023. The research also underlines the need for enterprises to get up to speed — “future-ready” organizations were found to be twice as efficient and three times more profitable than peers, according to Accenture.
Businessinvesting.com

Yojee Ltd (YOJ)

March 4 (Reuters) - Yojee Ltd YOJ.AX :* ENTERED REVENUE GENERATING GO-LIVE WITH TWO FURTHER ENTERPRISE CLIENTS* REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED FROM RECENT GO-LIVE OF ENTERPRISE PROJECTS... Sept 25 (Reuters) - Yojee Ltd YOJ.AX :* RECEIVES BINDING COMMITMENTS OF A$20 MILLION FOR SHARE PLACEMENT AT A$0.20 PER SHARE. Sept 3 (Reuters)...
Businessfinextra.com

Wehkamp Finance spins off deferred payments platform Tinka

The spin-off of deferred payments provider Tinka marks a new phase in the digital and business transformation of former Wehkamp Finance. Tinka makes customer purchases easy with deferred payment and payment in installments options for all retailers and e-tailers in the Netherlands. In addition, Tinka has fully digitized customer acceptance, updates to regulations and supervision, as well as the prevention and timely addressing of potential payment issues. Tinka aims to lead the change in responsible lending, combining consumer payment options with dedicated customer care and protection.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Voyager raises USD 167 mln for financial services expansion

Philippines-based Voyager has raised USD 167 million to fast-track financial inclusion in the Philippines through its financial technology arm, PayMaya Philippines (PayMaya). Participating in the funding were existing shareholders PLDT, KKR, a global investment firm, and Tencent, a technology company in China. Voyager welcomed IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, a fund managed by the IFC Asset Management Company as a new investor. IFC AMC is a division of the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and an existing investor in Voyager.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Sutor Bank and justTRADE offer investment-as-a-service platform

The Germany-based Sutor Bank and online broker justTRADE have announced offering an investment-as-a-service platform that enables the purchase of asset classes and savings plans. Over 500,000 securities and 8 cryptocurrencies "‹"‹can be traded via the platform's brokerage API. The offer is aimed at companies wanting to integrate brokerage into their...
Businessthepaypers.com

Survitec receives GBP 15 mln bank guarantee facility from Barclays

Global survival and safety solutions provider Survitec has completed a GBP 15 million Bank Guarantee Facility with Barclays Corporate Banking, according to the official press release. This bank guarantee complements the company’s recently announced GBP 270 million refinancing as well as a new GBP 27.5 million Super Senior Revolving Capital...
Businessthepaypers.com

Mastercard partners with Instamojo to help MSMEs and gig workers

Mastercard has announced a strategic equity investment in India-based online selling platform Instamojo. This investment is aimed to provide MSMEs and gig workers with solutions that will help them to digitise and help setting up online stores, equip with digital payment acceptance capabilities and reach out to customers, even during the pandemic.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Virtusa introduces 2021 Trend Almanac

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI/News Voir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced the findings of its fourth annual Trend Almanac. The Almanac, which is available now, features the technologies and developments that will dominate the business and consumer landscape through 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prodigy's IDVerifact and Fintainium partner to strengthen open banking with digital payment verification solutions

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered in between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and Fintainium, an industry leader in real-time payment verification and workflow automation. As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate Fintainium's robust suite...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

HashCash to Provide Complete ICO Solution to UAE-Based Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
EconomyCleveland Jewish News

Splash Financial secures $44.3M in Series B funding round

Digital lending platform Splash Financial secured $44.3 million in a new Series B funding round, according to a news release. The funding will come from new partners DST Global, Citi Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Firebolt Ventures, and existing investors CMFG Ventures and Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. “We’re thrilled about what...
MarketsPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Investment Brokers

Information was obtained from company representatives and BBJ records. Information on the List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. Some figures may be estimated. Client totals may include individuals or groups such as households, which can include multiple clients. In case of ties, companies are listed by number of local employees.
SoftwareSFGate

Payroc Acquires FinTech Solutions from Beanstalk Payment Technologies

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Payroc WorldAccess, LLC (“Payroc”), a leading merchant acquirer and global payment processing organization, announced today the acquisition of the Beanstalk Payment Technologies debit payment routing intelligence, a cloud-based fintech application programming interface (API) that provides routing alternatives while also reducing the costs associated with debit card transactions.
StocksBenzinga

Analyst Ratings For Accenture

Within the last quarter, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Accenture evaluate the company at an average price target of $316.73 with a high of $340.00 and a low of $290.00.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Marketware International Partners Orion Advisor Solutions to Offer Innovative Tech to Banks, Broker-Dealers, Enterprise level Institutions

Reveals that it has formed a strategic alliance with Orion Advisor Solutions in order to offer banking institutions, broker-dealers, and various enterprise-level institutions access to Orion’s innovative technologies. Marketware currently operates as a global enterprise offering “customized” retail financial products and solutions. Marketware management also offers thought leadership, relationship and...
Businesswopular.com

Business Of Pride: Accenture, Ally Company Honoree

Last year, the company invested nearly $100,000 in programs that benefit its LGBTQ employees. Business of Pride: Accenture, ally company honoree. Last year, the company invested nearly $100,000 in programs that benefit its LGBTQ employees, with much of it going back into the local Tampa Bay community. The company also invested another $150,000 ...
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture Named a Leader in Innovation Consulting Services in Analyst Report

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report, receiving top scores possible in 20 out of the 25 criteria under consideration. The report from the independent research firm includes an analysis of the nine most significant providers of innovation consulting services and evaluates each according to Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.