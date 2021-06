We are now only a matter of days away from the deadline to apply under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). EU, EAA, Swiss nationals and their family members living in the UK by 31 December 2020 have until 30 June 2021 to register. It is a crucial time for employers to be encouraging their workforce to apply under the EUSS in order to ensure that eligible applicants maintain their ability to continue living and working in the UK. Businesses who have been proactively encouraging their staff to ensure that they have applied, now need to be stepping-up their communications to ensure that the workforce are reminded of the forthcoming deadline and made aware of the implications of failing to apply. Whilst employers can’t insist that their staff apply or require evidence of them having done so, inviting staff to share this information with them voluntarily will not only allow businesses to monitor the uptake, but also support staff who have received ‘pre-settled’ status to track when their application to upgrade their status will be due.