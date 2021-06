Samsung released its latest wave of Windows 10 laptops in late April, and one of them is already seeing a significant discount. The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is $800 at Best Buy when you clip the $100 “Student Deal” discount underneath its asking price (you’ll need to sign in with a Best Buy account). This is $250 off its original $1,049 price. For an $800 laptop, the Flex 2 Alpha has a lot going for it, like its QLED display, a recent 11th Gen Intel Core i7 1167G5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and that it’s a flexible 2-in-1 form factor. It comes with 512GB of storage, and its ports include two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, a headphone jack, a power plug, HDMI, and a microSD slot.