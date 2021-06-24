Cancel
Economy

EVO Payments launches ACH transaction processing for PayFabric

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based provider of payment technology integrations EVO Payments has launched EVO ACH to enable merchants to send and receive debit payments in partnership with PayFabric. EVO ACH is integrated to EVO’s proprietary payment gateway, PayFabric, allowing EVO’s merchants to offer their customers with an additional payments method. EVO ACH can be integrated into a merchant’s website as well as third party applications, with transaction support that includes mail orders, telephone orders, ecommerce websites as well as recurring subscriptions.

