Relationship Advice

Make your wedding more meaningful

Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wedding is a huge event for the two people getting married. Whether they are young, old, gay, straight, getting married for the first time or not, it should be an event about them and their love, not what family members and friends want or expect. But how do you...

www.the-review.com
Relationship AdviceHuffingtonPost

15 Mistakes People Make In Wedding Speeches

Giving a speech at a loved one’s wedding can be a powerful experience, one filled with laughter or tears (or both). But with this great honor comes a lot of pressure. Public speaking isn’t everyone’s forte, and the personal and momentous nature of this kind of event can add to the nerves. But there are ways to prevent major gaffes or awkward moments. The first step is awareness.
Relationshipsbuffalo.com

Planning your WNY wedding: Selecting your vendors

You've landed on your wedding-day vision. Now it's time to find the local vendors who will bring it to life! Up next in our four-part WNY Weddings video series, Social Maven's Syrie Roman and I talk about how to build your wedding dream team. Finding the dream team. I'm just...
Relationship AdviceCosmopolitan

Best veils to shop for your wedding day

The best veil for your wedding seems like an easy product to shop, but turns out there are actually loads of styles out there to choose from. Long or short, tulle or silk, two tier or a single layer. With so many beautiful options to adorn yourself with, if you are choosing to wear a veil on your big day, it could become as big a task as finding the right dress. Well, almost.
Relationshipscityline.tv

Here's How To Cater Your Own Wedding

There are a lot of foodies out there that love cooking for all sorts of occasions! If you’re thinking you’d love to cater your own wedding and “wow” your friends, here’s how to plan it!. How many guests?. A couple should plan to have 15-20 for starters just so they...
RelationshipsEyewitness News

Let Go Event Group Handle Your Wedding

Go Event Group has all of your entertainment solutions under one roof. They offer things like DJ and photography services, photo booths and lighting and more. For more information visit thegoeventgroup.com. To enter the Better Bridal Contest visit https://bit.ly/35vskm7.
Relationship AdviceArkansas Online

Making wedding speech memorable

Massive parties with 10-piece bands and champagne fountains gave way to backyard microweddings and Zoom celebrations during the pandemic. But one tradition has stayed strong, and even thrived, over the last year: the wedding speech. Love them or hate them, "a speech gives people something to talk about, and it's...
Relationship AdviceSeattle Times

When anti-vaxxers want to come to your wedding

Their “Love in the Time of Covid” cards in each save-the-date envelope spelled it out clearly: This October wedding would be a vaccinated-only event. After all, the groom’s father, who is vaccinated against COVID-19 but immunocompromised, needed to be sure he could safely attend. Still, Michelle and her fiance knew...
Relationshipsweddingchicks.com

A Sparkling Way to Go Sustainable On Your Wedding Day

We love weddings, obviously, they’re the best - that being said, we’d be lying if we said they weren’t an occasion for crazy spending and excess. They definitely are. That’s why we’re ALL for thinking about low-pressure, realistic steps to make these super special events a little more sustainable and a lot more thoughtful and conscious. If you’ve considered ways to limit the social and environmental impact of your ‘I dos,’ you might already know this, but one of the easiest and simplest ways to scale back can come down to what jewelry you choose to wear on your wedding day. Our friends at Diamond Nexus filled us in on a number of reasons why selecting diamond-alternative pieces is the way to go… Read along if you’ve been wondering where you can start!
Relationship Advicecochranenow.com

Planning your dream wedding returns for summer

For the first time in over a year, couples are hopeful that they can now hold the wedding of their dreams this summer. With stage three of Alberta’s reopening starting on July 1, 2021, weddings can be held completely free of restrictions. Alicia Crevier, wedding coordinator and owner of Beyond...
Relationship Advicemediadiversityuk.com

Wedding Favors Makes Wedding Day Extra Special

Wedding favors are an integral part of a wedding. It gives the yoke a befall to thank the guests, and the guests as well extraordinary much appreciate the balmy gesture!. A collection of years ago, the brides would typically put sugared almonds on each people setting, but now the situation has changed and such thank you gifts come in mixed different options Wedding favors are essentially giveaways and takeaways for the guests at the wedding.
Relationship Advicestlouisnews.net

4 Tips on how to Make a Wedding Anniversary Unforgettable for the Special Woman in your Life

Every anniversary you celebrate with your loved one signifies a milestone in your relationship, and surely you'd want to do that date justice. Whether it's your first anniversary or twenty-first, it's important to honor that event by making it a special day for your better half. That doesn't have to include a pricey trip or an extravagant dinner—you can do it in your home or backyard to make it even more romantic.
Relationship Advicesouthfloridareporter.com

Unique Gift-Giving Ideas to Surprise Your Family

Gift-giving is a universal act meant to show affection, gratitude, and appreciation. When searching for the perfect gift, you have to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and try to look at things through their eyes to determine what they may like. By doing so, you reinforce the emotional...
Relationship Advicekyma.com

Weddings making big comeback from pandemic

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - With more people vaccinated and capacity restrictions lifting everywhere, weddings are making a huge comeback in summer 2021. According to the wedding planning website "The Knot," half of the couples who planned to get married last year postponed because of the pandemic and most couples who were waiting are setting a new date this year.
Relationship Advicegrottonetwork.com

6 Tips to Be an Excellent Wedding Guest

Going to a friend or family member’s wedding is exciting! It’s a gift to gather with others to celebrate the beginning of a lifelong commitment of love — being present to witness that is an honor. While the bride and groom spend months preparing for a wedding (and a marriage),...
Relationship Advicejunebugweddings.com

How To Decorate Your Elopement

Whether you’re eloping at your local courthouse, on-top of a mountain, or in your dream destination location there are many elements that can be added to make your day even more you. Small celebrations—like elopements and micro weddings—don’t have to be boring or drab. Choosing an elopement wedding celebration doesn’t...