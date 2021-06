PAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for allegedly burning an American flag. On Tuesday, deputies served 37-year-old Jason Cauble of Larned a felony arrest warrant for a single count of arson stemming from a joint investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department and the Larned Police Department into the alleged burning of the 30’ X 20’ American Flag located at the Carr Auction and Realty Inc. building, 900 Auction Avenue in Larned, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett. The alleged damage was discovered the morning of April 29.