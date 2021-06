I’m sure you have all been there, you have bought too much of a good thing and then you are left wondering, “what am I going to do with all of these…”. Well I went crazy at the farmer’s market when the first of the Ontario tomatoes were available. I love bruschetta but sometimes a girl just doesn’t want all that bread so I thought how can I incorporate bruschetta and lean protein and voila this dish was born. I must say, I have outdone myself because this dish is simple, healthy and beyond yummy.