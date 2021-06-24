Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Thailand approves Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for emergency use

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's food and drig administration on Thursday announced it had approved the Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The approval makes it the sixth COVID-19 vaccine approved in Thailand, senior health official Paisan Dankhum said in a statement. Thailand has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive it by the end of the year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Coronavirus Vaccine#Pfizer Biontech
