Wahoo, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

 4 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wahoo. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 10:37 PM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com for local news and weather.

