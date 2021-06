**This article about the Proscenic M7 Pro is co-authored by Hannah Buczek of Bold TV. Welcome back to Show and Tell, where I unbox sweet tech for every area of your life. We live in a multi-tasking world where we like to automate menial chores, especially vacuuming. Smart robots have become commonplace, but innovators are always improving technology. Enter the Proscenic M7 Pro LDS Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Take every cool thing about a robot vacuum cleaner and add more because this device has more features than you can imagine. Let’s see if this vacuum cleaner has what it takes to be your ideal housemaid.