Brunswick to buy marine electronics maker Navico for $1.05 bln

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. boat maker Brunswick Corp on Thursday agreed to buy Norway-based marine electronics and sensors maker Navico for $1.05 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

