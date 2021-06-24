Cancel
Oak Harbor, OH

Talk About Oak Harbor: 'Mama Bear' is keeping her sewing fingers busy

News-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMama Bear is back. Diane Hartman who owned and operated Mama Bear's Sewing Den about 25 years ago returned to this area about five years ago. Although she has not opened a shop, she is available for those small sewing jobs such as sewing seams, replacing zippers and minor alterations. Hartman is not accepting any major work as she is committed to shortening a wedding gown for an August ceremony and creating five memory bears.

