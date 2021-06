At the end of Loki's premiere episode, Agent Mobius dropped a bombshell: Loki hadn't been spared by the Time Variance Authority to help track down just anyone. Mobius was desperate for the trickster god's help because he was facing a different version of Loki, one who was far more deadly than the one in the TVA’s custody. Call it Marvel's Mindhunters: To catch a Loki, one must think like a Loki. But when Loki caught up with the variant that kept giving Mobius the slip, fans were stunned to see not another Tom Hiddleston, but a woman standing there. So, who is the woman in Loki Episode 2? Lady Loki, I presume?