Metallica recently seemed to tease some big thirtieth anniversary plans for Metallica, a.k.a. “The Black Album.” Which is certainly an anniversary worth celebrating: powered by hits like “Enter Sandman,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and “The Unforgiven,” The Black Album launched Metallica into mainstream superstardom, and remains their most commercially successful record to date, having sold 30 million copies and counting (it reportedly still sells approximately 5,000 copies every week). In 2019, it became one of only four albums ever to spend 550 nonconsecutive weeks (or 10.5 years!) on the Billboard 200 charts (former bassist Jason Newsted has made it clear that he could live off of royalties from The Black Album alone).