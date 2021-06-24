Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Charles supported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex financially post-Megxit

tatler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the revelations disclosed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview in March of this year was Prince Harry’s allegation that the Royal Family ‘cut [him] off financially’ early in 2020. Now, however, a Clarence House spokesperson has stated that Prince Charles continued to give the couple financial support until last summer, but added that they were now financially independent.

www.tatler.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family#Bbc News#Spotify#House#Royal Communications#The Carers Trust#Nation#Palace#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.K.Hello Magazine

Prince Harry releases moving statement in the wake of upsetting news

On Wednesday, it was announced that ten members of staff from The Halo Trust had been killed by an armed group at a mine clearance camp in Afghanistan. The charity works toward clearing landmines in war zones, and had a close connection with Princess Diana. The charity also meant a...
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Charles' secret nickname for daughter-in-law Meghan Markle revealed

Meghan Markle's relationship with the Royal Family has been a hotly debated topic over the past few months. So, when it was revealed that Prince Charles allegedly has a secret nickname for his daughter-in-law, eyebrows were raised over what it actually means. According to royal commentators, the nickname, Tungsten, is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Royal Will Step in for Harry at Diana's Statue Unveiling, Say Sources

The past year has been marked by both joyful and tragic moments for the royals, and now, Prince William and Prince Harry are preparing for one of the most emotional events they could face in 2021. Royal watchers are hopeful the brothers will put their differences aside and reunite for the unveiling of the statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on July 1, at Kensington Palace. But the past few months may have changed any plans Harry had to return to England for the ceremony.
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
Celebritieswomansday.com

Er, Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton to Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping that Lilibet Diana would be the person to bring the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened—at least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly. 😬
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince Harry Officially Stripped Of 'His Royal Highness' Title At Princess Diana Exhibit

Ouch. Prince Harry has officially been stripped of his "His Royal Highness" title at the Kensington Palace exhibit for his late mother, Princess Diana. After an "administrative error," Harry's title at the exhibit displaying the Princess of Wales' wedding dress was removed. The sign below the iconic gown now reads: "Lent by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex,” referring to Prince William and the new father-of-two.
Celebritiesthegirlsun.com

'Elegant' Princess Anne vs 'awkward' Camilla: Royal Ascot 2021 body language compared

Princess Anne, 70 and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, were among the first royals to attend Royal Ascot 2021 as the five-day event kicked off on Tuesday. While the racing festival is said to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite engagement of the year, she missed out on the first day due to hosting Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Windsor Castle.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Meghan Markle decided to show her daughter Lilibet

Details of Harry’s upcoming visit to Britain have been revealed. From the moment Meghan Markle became a mother for the second time, her fans are waiting for her to finally share with them the first picture of her baby girl. However, about two weeks have passed since the birth of the Prince and Duchess’s daughter, and Meghan and Harry still have not published her photo on their website. It was believed that little Lilibet, as her parents called her, was not seen by anyone except the parents themselves and the doctors who helped her to be born. However, it turned out that this was not the case.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Make Legal Threat After Palace Sources Claim They Named Daughter Lilibet Without Her Majesty's Permission

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have addressed claims that they named their newborn daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor without asking for Queen Elizabeth II's permission to use her childhood nickname. "The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voted ‘most respected’ royals after the Queen by young people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been voted by the young people of Britain as the “most respected” royals after the Queen.In a survey led by stem4, a charity that promotes positive mental health in teenagers, 26 per cent of 1,032 individuals polled between the age of 13 and 25 voted for Queen Elizabeth as the “most respected” royal, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who got 21 per cent of the votes. Prince William and Kate Middleton came in next with 11 per cent of the votes polled.According to voters, Meghan and Harry are admired because...
CelebritiesElle

Why Meghan Markle Used a Different Name on Daughter Lili’s Birth Certificate

On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a new child, a daughter named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana, into their little family. This time around, though, Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family. TMZ noticed one specific change after Lilibet’s arrival: On Lili’s Santa Barbara birth certificate, both parents have listed their names differently than on their son Archie’s birth certificate. Meghan is listed as “Rachel Meghan Markle.”
Worldcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Why Is Kate Middleton Losing A Very Important Title?

British royal family news shows that there are big status changes on the horizon for Kate Middleton, Duchess of Sussex going forward. After her 2011 marriage to the future king of England, Prince William, she was known as the Duchess of Cambridge. Now comes word that Kate Middleton will no longer be called the Duchess of Cambridge for the most part, as part of a larger agenda as she and William move forward in the royal hierarchy.
CelebritiesABC13 Houston

Harry, Meghan say Queen Elizabeth signed off on daughter Lilibet's name

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have denied a report in the British media that they did not ask Queen Elizabeth II about naming their daughter Lilibet, after the monarch's childhood nickname. A BBC report, which cited an unnamed Buckingham Palace source, stated that the couple never checked whether...
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Royal Family news – Lilibet Diana baby name ‘a CURSE if Meghan and Prince Harry really want privacy for her & Archie’

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to name their new daughter Lilibet Diana could backfire, an expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously fled the UK citing concerns for their ‘privacy’ and repeatedly insisted they wanted to raise Archie as a “private” citizen, not under the relentless royal spotlight as Harry was.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

The main reason for Prince Harry’s quarrel with the royal family is named

A source at Buckingham Palace named the main reason for the Duke of Sussex’s quarrel with the royal family. This is reported by The Sun. An unnamed insider of the tabloid, close to the court, said that the reason for the “attack” of Prince Harry on relatives was the message about the deprivation of his military ranks.