Prince Charles supported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex financially post-Megxit
Among the revelations disclosed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview in March of this year was Prince Harry’s allegation that the Royal Family ‘cut [him] off financially’ early in 2020. Now, however, a Clarence House spokesperson has stated that Prince Charles continued to give the couple financial support until last summer, but added that they were now financially independent.www.tatler.com