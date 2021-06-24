Cancel
Cancer

An integrated framework for quantifying immune-tumour interactions in a 3D co-culture model

By Gheed Al-Hity, FengWei Yang, Eduard Campillo-Funollet, Andrew E. Greenstein, Hazel Hunt, Myrthe Mampay, Haya Intabli, Marta Falcinelli, Anotida Madzvamuse, Chandrasekhar Venkataraman, Melanie S. Flint
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigational in vitro models that reflect the complexity of the interaction between the immune system and tumours are limited and difficult to establish. Herein, we present a platform to study the tumour-immune interaction using a co-culture between cancer spheroids and activated immune cells. An algorithm was developed for analysis of confocal images of the co-culture to evaluate the following quantitatively; immune cell infiltration, spheroid roundness and spheroid growth. As a proof of concept, the effect of the glucocorticoid stress hormone, cortisol was tested on 66CL4 co-culture model. Results were comparable to 66CL4 syngeneic in vivo mouse model undergoing psychological stress. Furthermore, administration of glucocorticoid receptor antagonists demonstrated the use of this model to determine the effect of treatments on the immune-tumour interplay. In conclusion, we provide a method of quantifying the interaction between the immune system and cancer, which can become a screening tool in immunotherapy design.

#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Adaptive Immune System#Stem Cell Reports#B Cell#Syngeneic#Multiplanar
CancerNature.com

METTL14 promotes tumorigenesis by regulating lncRNA OIP5-AS1/miR-98/ADAMTS8 signaling in papillary thyroid cancer

Papillary thyroid cancer (PTC) is the most common type of cancer of the endocrine system. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are emerging as a novel class of gene expression regulators associated with tumorigenesis. Through preexisting databases available for differentially expressed lncRNAs in PTC, we uncovered that lncRNA OIP5-AS1 was significantly upregulated in PTC tissues. However, the function and the underlying mechanism of OIP5-AS1 in PTC are poorly understood.
CancerNature.com

VHL regulates the sensitivity of clear cell renal cell carcinoma to SIRT4-mediated metabolic stress via HIF-1α/HO-1 pathway

Clear cell renal cell carcinomas (ccRCC) reprogram carbon metabolism responses to hypoxia, thereby promoting utilization of glutamine. Recently, sirtuin 4 (SIRT4), a novel molecular has turned out to be related to alternating glutamine metabolism and modulating the tumor microenvironment. However, the role of SIRT4 in ccRCC remains poorly understood. Here, we illustrated that the expression of SIRT4 is markedly reduced in cancerous tissues, and closely associated with malignancy stage, grade, and prognosis. In ccRCC cells, SIRT4 exerted its proapoptotic activity through enhancing intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS). Heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) is part of an endogenous defense system against oxidative stress. Nevertheless, overexpression of SIRT4 hindered the upregulation of HO-1 in von Hippel–Lindau (VHL)-proficient cells and repressed its expression in VHL-deficient cells. This discrepancy indicated that competent VHL withstands the inhibitory role of SIRT4 on HIF-1α/HO-1. Functionally, overexpression of HO-1 counteracted the promotional effects of SIRT4 on ROS accumulation and apoptosis. Mechanistically, SIRT4 modulates ROS and HO-1 expression via accommodating p38-MAPK phosphorylation. By contrast, downregulation of p38-MAPK by SB203580 decreased intracellular ROS level and enhanced the expression of HO-1. Collectively, this work revealed a potential role for SIRT4 in the stimulation of ROS and the modulation of apoptosis. SIRT4/HO-1 may act as a potential therapeutic target, especially in VHL-deficient ccRCCs.
CancerScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces suppressive myeloid cell production from hematopoietic progenitors in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes from healthy bone marrow hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). We found that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that induced MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
CancerNature.com

Gene-edited healthy donor CAR T cells show superior anti-tumour activity compared to CAR T cells derived from patients with lymphoma in an in vivo model of high-grade lymphoma

CD19-targeted autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy has shown dramatic response rates in relapsed and refractory patients with B-cell malignancies [1,2,3,4]. However, a growing body of literature has demonstrated T-cell dysfunction in some cancer patients, which impairs the effectiveness of the end CAR T-cell product [5,6,7]. Healthy donor (HD) CAR T cells could potentially provide a source of more functional cells. Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) limits the use of non-HLA-matched HD CAR T cells, but gene-editing to remove the native alpha beta T-cell receptor (TCR) from HD CAR T cells has allowed HD TCR− CAR T cells to be given to HLA unmatched patients with B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia or with B-cell lymphoma in clinical trials [8,9,10].
ScienceScience Now

Clonal analysis of immunodominance and cross-reactivity of the CD4 T cell response to SARS-CoV-2

The identification of CD4+ T cell epitopes is instrumental for the design of subunit vaccines for broad protection against coronaviruses. Here, we demonstrate in COVID-19–recovered individuals a robust CD4+ T cell response to naturally processed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) protein and nucleoprotein (N), including effector, helper, and memory T cells. By characterizing 2943 S-reactive T cell clones from 34 individuals, we found that the receptor-binding domain (RBD) is highly immunogenic and that 33% of RBD-reactive clones and 94% of individuals recognized a conserved immunodominant S346–S365 region comprising nested human leukocyte antigen DR (HLA-DR)– and HLA-DP–restricted epitopes. Using pre– and post–COVID-19 samples and S proteins from endemic coronaviruses, we identified cross-reactive T cells targeting multiple S protein sites. The immunodominant and cross-reactive epitopes identified can inform vaccination strategies to counteract emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53s and chromosome 19 microRNA cluster overexpression regulate cancer testis antigen expression and cellular transformation in hepatocellular carcinoma

A subset of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) overexpresses the chromosome 19 miRNA cluster (C19MC) and is associated with an undifferentiated phenotype marked by overexpression of cancer testis antigens (CTAs) including anti-apoptotic melanoma-A antigens (MAGEAs). However, the regulation of C19MC miRNA and MAGEA expression in HCCs are not understood. Here we show that, C19MC overexpression is tightly linked to a sub-set of HCCs with transcription-incompetent p53. Using next-generation and Sanger sequencing we found that, p53 in Hep3B cells is impaired by TP53-FXR2 fusion, and that overexpression of the C19MC miRNA-520G in Hep3B cells promotes the expression of MAGEA-3, 6 and 12 mRNAs. Furthermore, overexpression of p53-R175H and p53-R273H mutants promote miR-520G and MAGEA RNA expression and cellular transformation. Moreover, IFN-γ co-operates with miR-520G to promote MAGEA expression. On the other hand, metals such as nickel and zinc promote miR-526B but not miR-520G, to result in the suppression of MAGEA mRNA expression, and evoke cell death through mitochondrial membrane depolarization. Therefore our study demonstrates that a MAGEA-promoting network involving miR-520G, p53-defects and IFN-γ that govern cellular transformation and cell survival pathways, but MAGEA expression and survival are counteracted by nickel and zinc combination.
CancerNature.com

Reactive oxygen FIB spin milling enables correlative workflow for 3D super-resolution light microscopy and serial FIB/SEM of cultured cells

Correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) is a powerful tool for defining the ultrastructural context of molecularly-labeled biological specimens, particularly when superresolution fluorescence microscopy (SRM) is used for CLEM. Current CLEM, however, is limited by the stark differences in sample preparation requirements between the two modalities. For CLEM using SRM, the small region of interest (ROI) of either or both modalities also leads to low success rate and imaging throughput. To overcome these limitations, here we present a CLEM workflow based on a novel focused ion beam/scanning electron microscope (FIB/SEM) compatible with common SRM for imaging biological specimen with ultrahigh 3D resolution and improved imaging throughput. By using a reactive oxygen source in a plasma FIB (PFIB) and a rotating sample stage, the novel FIB/SEM was able to achieve several hundreds of micrometer large area 3D analysis of resin embedded cells through a process named oxygen serial spin mill (OSSM). Compared with current FIB mechanisms, OSSM offers gentle erosion, highly consistent slice thickness, reduced charging during SEM imaging, and improved SEM contrast without increasing the dose of post-staining and fixation. These characteristics of OSSM-SEM allowed us to pair it with interferometric photoactivated localization microscopy (iPALM), a recent SRM technique that affords 10–20 nm isotropic spatial resolution on hydrated samples, for 3D CLEM imaging. We demonstrate a CLEM workflow generalizable to using other SRM strategies using mitochondria in human osteosarcoma (U2OS) cells as a model system, where immunostained TOM20, a marker for the mitochondrial outer membrane, was used for iPALM. Owing to the large scan area of OSSM-SEM, it is now possible to select as many FOVs as needed for iPALM and conveniently re-locate them in EM, this improving the imaging throughput. The significantly reduced dose of post-fixation also helped to better preserve the sample ultrastructures as evidenced by the excellent 3D registration between OSSM-SEM and iPALM images and by the accurate localization of TOM20 (by iPALM) to the peripheries of mitochondria (by OSSM-SEM). These advantages make OSSM-SEM an ideal modality for CLEM applications. As OSSM-SEM is still in development, we also discuss some of the remaining issues and the implications to biological imaging with SEM alone or with CLEM.
ScienceNature.com

Mechanical compartmentalization of the intestinal organoid enables crypt folding and collective cell migration

Intestinal organoids capture essential features of the intestinal epithelium such as crypt folding, cellular compartmentalization and collective movements. Each of these processes and their coordination require patterned forces that are at present unknown. Here we map three-dimensional cellular forces in mouse intestinal organoids grown on soft hydrogels. We show that these organoids exhibit a non-monotonic stress distribution that defines mechanical and functional compartments. The stem cell compartment pushes the extracellular matrix and folds through apical constriction, whereas the transit amplifying zone pulls the extracellular matrix and elongates through basal constriction. The size of the stem cell compartment depends on the extracellular-matrix stiffness and endogenous cellular forces. Computational modelling reveals that crypt shape and force distribution rely on cell surface tensions following cortical actomyosin density. Finally, cells are pulled out of the crypt along a gradient of increasing tension. Our study unveils how patterned forces enable compartmentalization, folding and collective migration in the intestinal epithelium.
CancerNature.com

A sensitive strategy for tumour surveillance

The start-up C2i Genomics is hoping to improve liquid biopsies with its platform for detecting rare tumour DNA in blood samples. Michael Eisenstein is a science writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. C2i Genomics is a spin-off from the New York...
ChemistryNature.com

Specific and nondisruptive interaction of guanidium-functionalized gold nanoparticles with neutral phospholipid bilayers

Understanding and controlling the interaction between nanoparticles and biological entities is fundamental to the development of nanomedicine applications. In particular, the possibility to realize nanoparticles capable of directly targeting neutral lipid membranes would be advantageous to numerous applications aiming at delivering nanoparticles and their cargos into cells and biological vesicles. Here, we use experimental and computational methodologies to analyze the interaction between liposomes and gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) featuring cationic headgroups in their protecting monolayer. We find that in contrast to nanoparticles decorated with other positively charged headgroups, guanidinium-coated AuNPs can bind to neutral phosphatidylcholine liposomes, inducing nondisruptive membrane permeabilization. Atomistic molecular simulations reveal that this ability is due to the multivalent H-bonding interaction between the phosphate residues of the liposome’s phospholipids and the guanidinium groups. Our results demonstrate that the peculiar properties of arginine magic, an effect responsible for the membranotropic properties of some naturally occurring peptides, are also displayed by guanidinium-bearing functionalized AuNPs.
Earth ScienceNature.com

A glacier–ocean interaction model for tsunami genesis due to iceberg calving

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 130 (2021) Cite this article. Glaciers calving icebergs into the ocean significantly contribute to sea-level rise and can trigger tsunamis, posing severe hazards for coastal regions. Computational modeling of such multiphase processes is a great challenge involving complex solid–fluid interactions. Here, a new continuum damage Material Point Method has been developed to model dynamic glacier fracture under the combined effects of gravity and buoyancy, as well as the subsequent propagation of tsunami-like waves induced by released icebergs. We reproduce the main features of tsunamis obtained in laboratory experiments as well as calving characteristics, the iceberg size, tsunami amplitude and wave speed measured at Eqip Sermia, an ocean-terminating outlet glacier of the Greenland ice sheet. Our hybrid approach constitutes important progress towards the modeling of solid–fluid interactions, and has the potential to contribute to refining empirical calving laws used in large-scale earth-system models as well as to improve hazard assessments and mitigation measures in coastal regions, which is essential in the context of climate change.
CancerNature.com

The immune cell landscape of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from PNS patients

Existing research suggests that the human immune system and immune cells are involved in the pathogenesis of nephrotic syndrome, but there is still a lack of direct evidence. This study tried to analyze the profiling of immune cells in the peripheral blood of steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (SSNS) patients and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) patients before and after standard steroid treatment to clarify the immunological mechanism of nephrotic syndrome patients. The number and proportion of CD4 + T cells in patients with nephrotic syndrome remained unchanged. However, there is an imbalance of Th1 and Th2 and an excessive increase of Th17 cells. The number of CD8 + T cells and the number of effector CD8 + T cells in them increased significantly, but only in SSNS, the number of activated CD8 + T cells increased, and the number of activated Treg cells decreased significantly. Nephrotic syndrome patients also have B cell disorder, and it is more prominent in SSNS patients. Compared with the normal control, only the number of B cells and plasmablast in SSNS patients increased significantly (Z = − 2.20, P = 0.028). This study also observed that transitional B cells decreased in both SSNS and SRNS patients, but SSNS patients' decrease was lower than in SRNS patients. Compared with normal controls, monocytes in patients with nephrotic syndrome decreased significantly. The main reason was that Non-classical Monocyte decreased, while Classical Monocyte increased slightly. The total number of NK cells did not change, but the internal cell subgroups' composition occurred. Changes, realized as CD56hi NK cells increased, CD56low NK cells decreased; and the above trend is more evident in SSNS patients. Patients with nephrotic syndrome have immune disorders, including T cells, B cells, Monocytes, and NK cells. It can be confirmed that immune factors are involved in the pathogenesis of the nephrotic syndrome.
WildlifeNature.com

Phenotypic and genomic hallmarks of a novel, potentially pathogenic rapidly growing Mycobacterium species related to the Mycobacterium fortuitum complex

Previously, we have identified a putative novel rapidly growing Mycobacterium species, referred to as TNTM28, recovered from the sputum of an apparently immunocompetent young man with an underlying pulmonary disease. Here we provide a thorough characterization of TNTM28 genome sequence, which consists of one chromosome of 5,526,191 bp with a 67.3% G + C content, and a total of 5193 predicted coding sequences. Phylogenomic analyses revealed a deep-rooting relationship to the Mycobacterium fortuitum complex, thus suggesting a new taxonomic entity. TNTM28 was predicted to be a human pathogen with a probability of 0.804, reflecting the identification of several virulence factors, including export systems (Sec, Tat, and ESX), a nearly complete set of Mce proteins, toxin-antitoxins systems, and an extended range of other genes involved in intramacrophage replication and persistence (hspX, ahpC, sodA, sodC, katG, mgtC, ClpR, virS, etc.), some of which had likely been acquired through horizontal gene transfer. Such an arsenal of potential virulence factors, along with an almost intact ESX-1 locus, might have significantly contributed to TNTM28 pathogenicity, as witnessed by its ability to replicate efficiently in macrophages. Overall, the identification of this new species as a potential human pathogen will help to broaden our understanding of mycobacterial pathogenesis.
CancerEurekAlert

Cellular signatures of kidney tumours discovered

The origins of seven types of kidney cancer, including several rare subtypes, have been identified by researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology and Oncode Institute. The findings confirm that these cancers have their origin in specific forms of developmental cells present in the maturing fetus.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Bruker’s molecular phenomics research tools enable new insights into ‘long COVID’ and post-acute metabolic abnormalities

A clinical research collaboration on COVID-19 pheno-conversion and subsequent pheno-reversion has discovered transient and persistent systemic changes of the molecular signatures in patient blood samples three months after the acute COVID-19 disease phase. These biochemical abnormalities, identified by a quantitative, label-free assay platform integrating nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and mass spectrometry (MS), relate to ongoing ‘long COVID’ symptoms, which persist post-acute infection and can affect more than half of the recovered COVID patients - even six months after infection.
CancerNature.com

Chitosan-coated Zn-metal-organic framework nanocomposites for effective targeted delivery of LNA-antisense miR-224 to colon tumor: in vitro studies

Nowadays, nano-compartments are considered as an effective drug delivery system (DDS) for cancer therapy. Targeted delivery of therapeutic agents is an advantageous approach by which cancer cells can be targeted without harming normal cells, and eliminates the negative effects of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In this research, a novel zinc-based nanoscale metal-organic framework (Zn-NMOF) coated with folic acid (FA) functionalized chitosan (CS) has been constructed and applied as efficient delivery of LNA (locked nucleic acid)-antisense miR-224 to colon cancer cell lines. LNA-antisense miR-224 as a therapeutic sequence was able to considerably block highly expressed miR-224 and downregulated cancer cell growth. The prepared nano-complex was characterized by analytical devices such as FT-IR, UV-Vis spectrophotometry, DLS, TEM, and XRD. The size range of NMOF-CS-FA-LNA-antisense miR-224 (MCFL224) nano-complex was obtained nearly at 200 nm. The entrapment efficiency of LNA-antisense miR-224 was calculated 72 ± 5% and a significant release profile of LNA-antisense miR-224 was observed at first 6 h (about 50%). Then, in vitro assays were implemented on HCT116 (folic acid receptor-positive colon cancer cell line) and CRL1831 (normal colon cell line) to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of the MCFL224 nano-complex. In these investigations, decreased cell viability (14.22 ± 0.3% after 72 h treatment), increased apoptotic and autophagy-related genes expression level (BECLIN1: 34-folds, BAX: 36-folds, mTORC1: 10-folds, and Caspase-9: 9-folds more than control), higher cell cycle arrest in sub-G1 phase (19.53% of cells in sub-G1 phase), and more apoptosis analyses (late apoptosis: 67.7%) were evaluated in colon cancer cells treated with MCFL224 nano-complex. Results remarkably indicate the inhibited growth of colon cancer cells and induced cell apoptosis which suggests MCFL224 as a promising nanocomposite for colon cancer therapy.
ScienceNature.com

Genetic engineering of porcine endothelial cell lines for evaluation of human-to-pig xenoreactive immune responses

Xenotransplantation (cross-species transplantation) using genetically-engineered pig organs offers a potential solution to address persistent organ shortage. Current evaluation of porcine genetic modifications is to monitor the nonhuman primate immune response and survival after pig organ xenotransplantation. This measure is an essential step before clinical xenotransplantation trials, but it is time-consuming, costly, and inefficient with many variables. We developed an efficient approach to quickly examine human-to-pig xeno-immune responses in vitro. A porcine endothelial cell was characterized and immortalized for genetic modification. Five genes including GGTA1, CMAH, β4galNT2, SLA-I α chain, and β2-microglobulin that are responsible for the production of major xenoantigens (αGal, Neu5Gc, Sda, and SLA-I) were sequentially disrupted in immortalized porcine endothelial cells using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The elimination of αGal, Neu5Gc, Sda, and SLA-I dramatically reduced the antigenicity of the porcine cells, though the cells still retained their ability to provoke human natural killer cell activation. In summary, evaluation of human immune responses to genetically modified porcine cells in vitro provides an efficient method to identify ideal combinations of genetic modifications for improving pig-to-human compatibility, which should accelerate the application of xenotransplantation to humans.
ChemistryNature.com

Quantitative 3D real-space analysis of Laves phase supraparticles

Assembling binary mixtures of nanoparticles into crystals, gives rise to collective properties depending on the crystal structure and the individual properties of both species. However, quantitative 3D real-space analysis of binary colloidal crystals with a thickness of more than 10 layers of particles has rarely been performed. Here we demonstrate that an excess of one species in the binary nanoparticle mixture suppresses the formation of icosahedral order in the self-assembly in droplets, allowing the study of bulk-like binary crystal structures with a spherical morphology also called supraparticles. As example of the approach, we show single-particle level analysis of over 50 layers of Laves phase binary crystals of hard-sphere-like nanoparticles using electron tomography. We observe a crystalline lattice composed of a random mixture of the Laves phases. The number ratio of the binary species in the crystal lattice matches that of a perfect Laves crystal. Our methodology can be applied to study the structure of a broad range of binary crystals, giving insights into the structure formation mechanisms and structure-property relations of nanomaterials.
ChinaNature.com

Combination of retinoids and narrow-band ultraviolet B inhibits matrix metalloproteinase 13 expression in HaCaT keratinocytes and a mouse model of psoriasis

Matrix metalloproteinase13 (MMP13) can be released by keratinocytes and fibroblasts and involved in the pathogenesis of skin disorders. Retinoic acid derivative drugs include tazarotene and acitretin. Tazarotene/acitretin and narrow-band ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) irradiation are common treatment options for psoriasis. However, their impact on MMP13 expression in the context of psoriasis has yet to be determined. The expression of MMP13 was analyzed in patients with psoriasis. The effects of tazarotene/acitretin and NB-UVB on MMP13 expression were also investigated in a mouse model of psoriasis. Human HaCaT keratinocytes were exposed to acitretin or NB-UVB and then assayed for cell proliferation and MMP13 expression levels. We showed that patients with psoriasis had increased levels of MMP13 protein in skin lesions and serum samples. Exposure to acitretin and NB-UVB irradiation alone or in combination led to reduction of cell proliferation and MMP13 expression in HaCaT cells. Consistently, tazarotene treatment or NB-UVB irradiation attenuated imiquimod-induced psoriasis-like dermatitis and decreased MMP13 expression in a mouse model. Based on these from HaCaT keratinocytes cells and animal experiments, we suggest that tazarotene/acitretin and NB-UVB irradiation can inhibit the expression of MMP13 in HaCaT keratinocytes and psoriasis mouse models. Blockade of MMP13 activity may have therapeutic potential in improving symptoms of psoriasis.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for enhanced infectivity and immune evasion of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Several fast-spreading variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have become the dominant circulating strains in the COVID-19 pandemic. We report here cryo-EM structures of the full-length spike (S) trimers of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, as well as their biochemical and antigenic properties. Amino acid substitutions in the B.1.1.7 protein increase the accessibility of its receptor binding domain and also the binding affinity for receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The enhanced receptor engagement may account for the increased transmissibility. The B.1.351 variant has evolved to reshape antigenic surfaces of the major neutralizing sites on the S protein, making it resistant to some potent neutralizing antibodies. These findings provide structural details on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to enhance viral fitness and immune evasion.