Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Whole-exome sequencing of alpha-fetoprotein producing gastric carcinoma reveals genomic profile and therapeutic targets

By Jun Lu, Yongfeng Ding, Yanyan Chen, Junjie Jiang, Yiran Chen, Yingying Huang, Mengjie Wu, Chengzhi Li, Mei Kong, Wenyi Zhao, Haohao Wang, Jing Zhang, Zhongqi Li, Yimin Lu, Xiongfei Yu, Ketao Jin, Donghui Zhou, Tianhua Zhou, Fei Teng, Haibin Zhang, Zhan Zhou, Haiyong Wang, Lisong Teng
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpha-fetoprotein producing gastric carcinoma (AFPGC) is a rare and aggressive subtype of gastric cancer. However, little is known about the genomic features of this disease. We perform whole-exome sequencing analysis of AFPGC, and identify 34 significantly mutated genes. Somatic copy number alterations analysis reveals several significant focal amplifications (e.g. 19q12, 17q12) and focal deletions (e.g. 1p36.11, 9p21.3), and some of these negatively affect the patient prognosis. Comparative analyses reveal that AFPGC has distinct genomic features from gastric cancer of The Cancer Genome Atlas as well as four molecular subtypes. Several frequently altered genes with potential as therapeutic targets are identified in AFPGC. Further analysis reveals that AFPGC with amplification of CCNE1 at 19q12 and/or ERBB2 at 17q12 show poorer survival and more aggressive. Subsequently, based on our established patient-derived xenograft models for AFPGC, translational research is performed and the therapeutic value of targeting CCNE1 and ERBB2 is validated. In this work, we provide an understanding of genomic characteristics of AFPGC and propose a platform to explore and validate the genome-guided personalized treatment for this disease.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Afpgc#Erbb2#Gc4#Acrg#Wes#Ihc#Pdx#Ffpe#Iii Iv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerNature.com

Multi-omics profiling of primary small cell carcinoma of the esophagus reveals RB1 disruption and additional molecular subtypes

Primary small cell carcinoma of the esophagus (PSCCE) is a lethal neuroendocrine carcinoma. Previous studies proposed a genetic similarity between PSCCE and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) but provided little evidence for differences in clinical course and neuroendocrine differentiation. We perform whole-exome sequencing, RNA sequencing and immunohistochemistry profiling on 46 PSCCE cases. Integrated analyses enable the discovery of multiple mechanisms of RB1 disruption in 98% (45/46) of cases. The transcriptomic landscape of PSCCE closely resembles small cell lung cancer (SCLC) but differs from ESCC or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). Distinct gene expression patterns regulated by ASCL1 and NEUROD1 define two molecular subtypes, PSCCE-A and PSCCE-N, which are highly similar to SCLC subtypes. A T cell excluded phenotype is widely observed in PSCCE. In conclusion, PSCCE has genomic alterations, transcriptome features and molecular subtyping highly similar to SCLC but distinct from ESCC or EAC. These observations are relevant to oncogenesis mechanisms and therapeutic vulnerability.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive molecular profiling of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma

Information regarding the molecular features of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma (PPC) is insufficient. Here, we performed next-generation sequencing to determine the genomic and transcriptomic profiles of PPC. We sequenced the DNAs and RNAs of 78 specimens from 52 patients with PPC. We analyzed 15 PPC cases to identify intratumoral differences in gene alterations, tumor mutation burden (TMB), RNA expression, and PD-L1 expression between epithelial and sarcomatoid components. The genomic alterations of six cases of primary tumors and corresponding metastatic tumors were analyzed. KRAS mutations (27%) were the most common driver mutations, followed by EGFR (8%), and MET (8%) mutations. Epithelial and sarcomatoid components shared activating driver mutations, and there were no significant differences in CD274 expression or TMB between the two components. However, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the sarcomatoid component of several cases compared with the epithelial component. Primary and metastatic tumors shared oncogenic mutations among genes such as KRAS and TP53, and additional alterations including NOTCH4 mutations were specifically identified in the metastatic regions. Our data suggest that therapies targeting activating driver mutations may be effective for patients with PPC and that immune checkpoint inhibitors of PPC may be recommended after careful assessment of PD-L1 expression in each epithelial and sarcomatoid component.
AgricultureNature.com

Genome-wide scan reveals genetic divergence in Italian Holstein cows bred within PDO cheese production chains

Dairy cattle breeds have been exposed to intense artificial selection for milk production traits over the last fifty years. In Italy, where over 80% of milk is processed into cheese, selection has also focused on cheese-making traits. Due to a deep-rooted tradition in cheese-making, currently fifty Italian cheeses are marked with the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) label as they proved traditional land of origin and procedures for milk transformation. This study aimed to explore from a genetic point of view if the presence of such diverse productive contexts in Italy have shaped in a different manner the genome of animals originally belonging to a same breed. We analyzed high density genotype data from 1000 Italian Holstein cows born between 2014 and 2018. Those animals were either farmed in one of four Italian PDO consortia or used for drinkable milk production only. Runs of Homozygosity, Bayesian Information Criterion and Discriminant Analysis of Principal Components were used to evaluate potential signs of genetic divergence within the breed. We showed that the analyzed Italian Holstein cows have genomic inbreeding level above 5% in all subgroups, reflecting the presence of ongoing artificial selection in the breed. Our study provided a comprehensive representation of the genetic structure of the Italian Holstein breed, highlighting the presence of potential genetic subgroups due to divergent dairy farming systems. This study can be used to further investigate genetic variants underlying adaptation traits in these subgroups, which in turn might be used to design more specialized breeding programs.
CancerNature.com

Homing in on genomic instability as a therapeutic target in cancer

While genomic instability is a hallmark of cancer, its genetic vulnerabilities remain poorly understood. Identifying strategies that exploit genomic instability to selectively target cancer cells is a central challenge in cancer biology with major implications for anti-cancer drug development. The most common form of genomic instability in cancer is chromosomal...
Irvine, CANewswise

Study Reveals New Therapeutic Target for C. Difficile Infection

Newswise — Irvine, CA – June 18, 2021 – A new study paves the way for the development of next generation therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), the most frequent cause of healthcare-acquired gastrointestinal infections and death in developed countries. Published today in Nature Communications,...
CancerNature.com

Clinical stage drugs targeting inhibitor of apoptosis proteins purge episomal Hepatitis B viral genome in preclinical models

A major unmet clinical need is a therapeutic capable of removing hepatitis B virus (HBV) genome from the liver of infected individuals to reduce their risk of developing liver cancer. A strategy to deliver such a therapy could utilize the ability to target and promote apoptosis of infected hepatocytes. Presently there is no clinically relevant strategy that has been shown to effectively remove persistent episomal covalently closed circular HBV DNA (cccDNA) from the nucleus of hepatocytes. We used linearized single genome length HBV DNA of various genotypes to establish a cccDNA-like reservoir in immunocompetent mice and showed that clinical-stage orally administered drugs that antagonize the function of cellular inhibitor of apoptosis proteins can eliminate HBV replication and episomal HBV genome in the liver. Primary human liver organoid models were used to confirm the clinical relevance of these results. This study underscores a clinically tenable strategy for the potential elimination of chronic HBV reservoirs in patients.
ScienceNature.com

The updated beta-spectrin mutations in patients with hereditary spherocytosis by targeted next-generation sequencing

Hereditary spherocytosis (HS) with hemolysis, splenomegaly, and jaundice as the main clinical symptoms varied in different population and SPTB mutated rate is common except for ANK1 in the Chinese population, whereas only a few studies have been reported. Here, 11 Chinese pediatric patients with newly SPTB mutations detected by targeted next generation sequencing technology were included and analyzed in our study. The characteristics of mutation separation were verified among family members by bidirectional Sanger sequencing. The detected 11 mutations were novel, all of which were heterozygotes, including five de novo mutations, five maternal mutations, and one paternal mutation. Meanwhile, the 11 different novel mutation sites distributed on and near the seven exons included four pathogenic sites and seven likely pathogenic sites. The detection of 11 novel mutation sites gene expanded the mutant spectrum of the SPTB gene, and provided corresponding clinical data, which laid a foundation for the subsequent studies on HS in Chinese population, especially in pediatric patients.
ChemistryNature.com

Profiling temporal dynamics of acetogenic communities in anaerobic digesters using next-generation sequencing and T-RFLP

Acetogens play a key role in anaerobic degradation of organic material and in maintaining biogas process efficiency. Profiling this community and its temporal changes can help evaluate process stability and function, especially under disturbance/stress conditions, and avoid complete process failure. The formyltetrahydrofolate synthetase (FTHFS) gene can be used as a marker for acetogenic community profiling in diverse environments. In this study, we developed a new high-throughput FTHFS gene sequencing method for acetogenic community profiling and compared it with conventional terminal restriction fragment length polymorphism of the FTHFS gene, 16S rRNA gene-based profiling of the whole bacterial community, and indirect analysis via 16S rRNA profiling of the FTHFS gene-harbouring community. Analyses and method comparisons were made using samples from two laboratory-scale biogas processes, one operated under stable control and one exposed to controlled overloading disturbance. Comparative analysis revealed satisfactory detection of the bacterial community and its changes for all methods, but with some differences in resolution and taxonomic identification. FTHFS gene sequencing was found to be the most suitable and reliable method to study acetogenic communities. These results pave the way for community profiling in various biogas processes and in other environments where the dynamics of acetogenic bacteria have not been well studied.
AnimalsNature.com

First complete genome sequence and molecular characterization of Canine morbillivirus isolated in Central Brazil

The Brazilian regions are still highly endemic areas for Canine morbillivirus [canine distemper virus (CDV)]. However, little is known regarding the genetic variability of the strain circulating in several Brazilian regions. Here, we report the first full-length genome and molecular characterization of CDV isolated from domestic dogs in the Brazilian Center-West region. Sequence alignment and phylogenetic analyses based on deduced amino acid and nucleotide sequences showed that the isolated strain is characterized as the South America-I/Europe genotype. However, it segregates into a CDV subgenotype branch. Interestingly, both H and F proteins have a gain of a potential N-glycosylation sites compared to the Onderstepoort vaccine strain. Therefore, this study provides a reference to further understand the epidemic and molecular characteristics of the CDV in Brazil.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Integration of Clinical Data With Diagnostic Genome Profiling May Produce Personalized Prognostic Predictions in MDS

Several distinct subgroups have been identified within the myelodysplastic syndrome genomic landscape and have notable clinical features and discrete evolution patterns that provide proof of concept for next-generation disease classification and prognosis. Several distinct subgroups have been identified within the myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) genomic landscape and have notable clinical features...
Mental HealthNature.com

Exome sequencing in obsessive–compulsive disorder reveals a burden of rare damaging coding variants

Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) affects 1–2% of the population, and, as with other complex neuropsychiatric disorders, it is thought that rare variation contributes to its genetic risk. In this study, we performed exome sequencing in the largest OCD cohort to date (1,313 total cases, consisting of 587 trios, 41 quartets and 644 singletons of affected individuals) and describe contributions to disease risk from rare damaging coding variants. In case–control analyses (n = 1,263/11,580), the most significant single-gene result was observed in SLITRK5 (odds ratio (OR) = 8.8, 95% confidence interval 3.4–22.5, P = 2.3 × 10−6). Across the exome, there was an excess of loss of function (LoF) variation specifically within genes that are LoF-intolerant (OR = 1.33, P = 0.01). In an analysis of trios, we observed an excess of de novo missense predicted damaging variants relative to controls (OR = 1.22, P = 0.02), alongside an excess of de novo LoF mutations in LoF-intolerant genes (OR = 2.55, P = 7.33 × 10−3). These data support a contribution of rare coding variants to OCD genetic risk.
ScienceNature.com

Validating the CHARMM36m protein force field with LJ-PME reveals altered hydrogen bonding dynamics under elevated pressures

The pressure-temperature phase diagram is important to our understanding of the physics of biomolecules. Compared to studies on temperature effects, studies of the pressure dependence of protein dynamic are rather limited. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations with fine-tuned force fields (FFs) offer a powerful tool to explore the influence of thermodynamic conditions on proteins. Here we evaluate the transferability of the CHARMM36m (C36m) protein force field at varied pressures compared with NMR data using ubiquitin as a model protein. The pressure dependences of J couplings for hydrogen bonds and order parameters for internal motion are in good agreement with experiment. We demonstrate that the C36m FF combined with the Lennard-Jones particle-mesh Ewald (LJ-PME) method is suitable for simulations in a wide range of temperature and pressure. As the ubiquitin remains stable up to 2500 bar, we identify the mobility and stability of different hydrogen bonds in response to pressure. Based on those results, C36m is expected to be applied to more proteins in the future to further investigate protein dynamics under elevated pressures.
ScienceNature.com

A Golgi-derived vesicle potentiates PtdIns4P to PtdIns3P conversion for endosome fission

Endosome fission is essential for cargo sorting and targeting in the endosomal system. However, whether organelles other than the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) participate in endosome fission through membrane contacts is unknown. Here, we characterize a Golgi-derived vesicle, the SEC14L2 compartment, that plays a unique role in facilitating endosome fission through ternary contacts with endosomes and the ER. Localized to the ER-mediated endosome fission site, the phosphatidylinositol transfer protein SEC14L2 promotes phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) to phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) conversion before endosome fission. In the absence of SEC14L2, endosome fission is attenuated and more enlarged endosomes arise due to endosomal accumulation of PtdIns4P and reduction in PtdIns3P. Collectively, our data suggest roles of the Golgi network in ER-associated endosome fission and a mechanism involving ER–endosome contacts in the regulation of endosomal phosphoinositide conversion.
ScienceNature.com

Recoding of stop codons expands the metabolic potential of two novel Asgardarchaeota lineages

Asgardarchaeota have been proposed as the closest living relatives to eukaryotes, and a total of 72 metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) representing six primary lineages in this archaeal phylum have thus far been described. These organisms are predicted to be fermentative heterotrophs contributing to carbon cycling in sediment ecosystems. Here, we double the genomic catalogue of Asgardarchaeota by obtaining 71 MAGs from a range of habitats around the globe, including the deep subsurface, brackish shallow lakes, and geothermal spring sediments. Phylogenomic inferences followed by taxonomic rank normalisation confirmed previously established Asgardarchaeota classes and revealed four additional lineages, two of which were consistently recovered as monophyletic classes. We therefore propose the names Candidatus Sifarchaeia class nov. and Ca. Jordarchaeia class nov., derived from the gods Sif and Jord in Norse mythology. Metabolic inference suggests that both classes represent hetero-organotrophic acetogens, which also have the ability to utilise methyl groups such as methylated amines, with acetate as the probable end product in remnants of a methanogen-derived core metabolism. This inferred mode of energy conservation is predicted to be enhanced by genetic code expansions, i.e., stop codon recoding, allowing the incorporation of the rare 21st and 22nd amino acids selenocysteine (Sec) and pyrrolysine (Pyl). We found Sec recoding in Jordarchaeia and all other Asgardarchaeota classes, which likely benefit from increased catalytic activities of Sec-containing enzymes. Pyl recoding, on the other hand, is restricted to Sifarchaeia in the Asgardarchaeota, making it the first reported non-methanogenic archaeal lineage with an inferred complete Pyl machinery, likely providing members of this class with an efficient mechanism for methylamine utilisation. Furthermore, we identified enzymes for the biosynthesis of ester-type lipids, characteristic of bacteria and eukaryotes, in both newly described classes, supporting the hypothesis that mixed ether-ester lipids are a shared feature among Asgardarchaeota.
ChemistryNature.com

Methane-dependent selenate reduction by a bacterial consortium

Methanotrophic microorganisms play a critical role in controlling the flux of methane from natural sediments into the atmosphere. Methanotrophs have been shown to couple the oxidation of methane to the reduction of diverse electron acceptors (e.g., oxygen, sulfate, nitrate, and metal oxides), either independently or in consortia with other microbial partners. Although several studies have reported the phenomenon of methane oxidation linked to selenate reduction, neither the microorganisms involved nor the underlying trophic interaction has been clearly identified. Here, we provide the first detailed evidence for interspecies electron transfer between bacterial populations in a bioreactor community where the reduction of selenate is linked to methane oxidation. Metagenomic and metaproteomic analyses of the community revealed a novel species of Methylocystis as the most abundant methanotroph, which actively expressed proteins for oxygen-dependent methane oxidation and fermentation pathways, but lacked the genetic potential for selenate reduction. Pseudoxanthomonas, Piscinibacter, and Rhodocyclaceae populations appeared to be responsible for the observed selenate reduction using proteins initially annotated as periplasmic nitrate reductases, with fermentation by-products released by the methanotrophs as electron donors. The ability for the annotated nitrate reductases to reduce selenate was confirmed by gene knockout studies in an isolate of Pseudoxanthomonas. Overall, this study provides novel insights into the metabolic flexibility of the aerobic methanotrophs that likely allows them to thrive across natural oxygen gradients, and highlights the potential role for similar microbial consortia in linking methane and other biogeochemical cycles in environments where oxygen is limited.
ScienceNature.com

Single-molecule imaging of LexA degradation in Escherichia coli elucidates regulatory mechanisms and heterogeneity of the SOS response

The bacterial SOS response represents a paradigm of gene networks controlled by a master transcriptional regulator. Self-cleavage of the SOS repressor LexA induces a wide range of cell functions that are critical for survival and adaptation when bacteria experience stress conditions1 including DNA repair2, mutagenesis3,4, horizontal gene transfer5,6,7, filamentous growth and the induction of bacterial toxins8,9,10,11,12, toxin–antitoxin systems13, virulence factors6,14 and prophages15,16,17. SOS induction is also implicated in biofilm formation and antibiotic persistence11,18,19,20. Considering the fitness burden of these functions, it is surprising that the expression of LexA-regulated genes is highly variable across cells10,21,22,23 and that cell subpopulations induce the SOS response spontaneously even in the absence of stress exposure9,11,12,16,24,25. Whether this reflects a population survival strategy or a regulatory inaccuracy is unclear, as are the mechanisms underlying SOS heterogeneity. Here, we developed a single-molecule imaging approach based on a HaloTag fusion to directly monitor LexA in live Escherichia coli cells, demonstrating the existence of three main states of LexA: DNA-bound stationary molecules, free LexA and degraded LexA species. These analyses elucidate the mechanisms by which DNA binding and degradation of LexA regulate the SOS response in vivo. We show that self-cleavage of LexA occurs frequently throughout the population during unperturbed growth, rather than being restricted to a subpopulation of cells. This causes substantial cell-to-cell variation in LexA abundances. LexA variability underlies SOS gene-expression heterogeneity and triggers spontaneous SOS pulses, which enhance bacterial survival in anticipation of stress.
CancerNature.com

Using oncolytic viruses to ignite the tumour immune microenvironment in bladder cancer

The advent of immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) has transformed the treatment paradigm for bladder cancer. However, despite the success of ICI in other tumour types, the majority of ICI-treated patients with bladder cancer failed to respond. The lack of efficacy in some patients could be attributed to a paucity of pre-existing immune reactive cells within the tumour immune microenvironment, which limits the beneficial effects of ICI. In this setting, strategies to attract lymphocytes before implementation of ICI could be helpful. Oncolytic virotherapy is thought to induce the release of damage-associated molecular patterns, eliciting a pro-inflammatory cytokine cascade and stimulating the activation of the innate immune system. Concurrently, oncolytic virotherapy-induced oncolysis leads to further release of neoantigens and subsequent epitope spreading, culminating in a robust, tumour-specific adaptive immune response. Combination therapy using oncolytic virotherapy with ICI has proven successful in a number of preclinical studies and is beginning to enter clinical trials for the treatment of both non-muscle-invasive and muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In this context, understanding of the mechanisms underpinning oncolytic virotherapy and its potential synergism with ICI will enable clinicians to effectively deploy oncolytic virotherapy, either as monotherapy or as combination therapy in the different clinical stages of bladder cancer.
Public HealthNature.com

Persistent symptoms and lab abnormalities in patients who recovered from COVID-19

With increasing numbers of patients recovering from COVID-19, there is increasing evidence for persistent symptoms and the need for follow-up studies. This retrospective study included patients without comorbidities, who recovered from COVID-19 and attended an outpatient clinic at a university hospital for follow-up care and potential convalescent plasma donation. Network analysis was applied to visualize symptom combinations and persistent symptoms. Comprehensive lab-testing was ascertained at each follow-up to analyze differences regarding patients with vs without persistent symptoms. 116 patients were included, age range was 18–69 years (median: 41) with follow-ups ranging from 22 to 102 days. The three most frequent persistent symptoms were Fatigue (54%), Dyspnea (29%) and Anosmia (25%). Lymphopenia was present in 13 of 112 (12%) cases. Five of 35 cases (14%) had Lymphopenia in the later follow-up range of 80–102 days. Serum IgA concentration was the only lab parameter with significant difference between patients with vs without persistent symptoms with reduced serum IgA concentrations in the patient cohort of persistent symptoms (p = 0.0219). Moreover, subgroup analyses showed that patients with lymphopenia experienced more frequently persistent symptoms. In conclusion, lymphopenia persisted in a noticeable percentage of recovered patients. Patients with persistent symptoms had significantly lower serum IgA levels. Furthermore, our data provides evidence that lymphopenia is associated with persistence of COVID-19 symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

Glutamine supplementation stimulates cell proliferation in skeletal muscle and cultivated myogenic cells of low birth weight piglets

Muscle growth of low birth weight (LBW) piglets may be improved with adapted nutrition. This study elucidated effects of glutamine (Gln) supplementation on the cellular muscle development of LBW and normal birth weight (NBW) piglets. Male piglets (n = 144) were either supplemented with 1 g Gln/kg body weight or an isonitrogeneous amount of alanine (Ala) between postnatal day 1 and 12 (dpn). Twelve piglets per group were slaughtered at 5, 12 and 26 dpn, one hour after injection with Bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU, 12 mg/kg). Muscle samples were collected and myogenic cells were isolated and cultivated. Expression of muscle growth related genes was quantified with qPCR. Proliferating, BrdU-positive cells in muscle sections were detected with immunohistochemistry indicating different cell types and decreasing proliferation with age. More proliferation was observed in muscle tissue of LBW-GLN than LBW-ALA piglets at 5 dpn, but there was no clear effect of supplementation on related gene expression. Cell culture experiments indicated that Gln could promote cell proliferation in a dose dependent manner, but expression of myogenesis regulatory genes was not altered. Overall, Gln supplementation stimulated cell proliferation in muscle tissue and in vitro in myogenic cell culture, whereas muscle growth regulatory genes were barely altered.
ScienceNature.com

A rapid near-patient detection system for SARS-CoV-2 using saliva

The highly infectious nature of SARS-CoV-2 necessitates the use of widespread testing to control the spread of the virus. Presently, the standard molecular testing method (reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction, RT-PCR) is restricted to the laboratory, time-consuming, and costly. This increases the turnaround time for getting test results. This study sought to develop a rapid, near-patient saliva-based test for COVID-19 (Saliva-Dry LAMP) with similar accuracy to that of standard RT-PCR tests. A lyophilized dual-target reverse transcription-loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) test with fluorometric detection by the naked eye was developed. The assay relies on dry reagents that are room temperature stable. A device containing a centrifuge, heat block, and blue LED light system was manufactured to reduce the cost of performing the assay. This test has a limit of detection of 1 copy/µL and achieved a positive percent agreement of 100% [95% CI 88.43% to 100.0%] and a negative percent agreement of 96.7% [95% CI 82.78–99.92%] relative to a reference standard test. Saliva-Dry LAMP can be completed in 105 min. Precision, cross-reactivity, and interfering substances analysis met international regulatory standards. The combination of ease of sample collection, dry reagents, visual detection, low capital equipment cost, and excellent analytical sensitivity make Saliva-Dry LAMP particularly useful for resource-limited settings.