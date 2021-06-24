Scoreboard

Cancel
W L Pct GB New York 38 31 .551 _ Washington 35 36 .493 4 Atlanta 35 38 .479 5 Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5 Miami 31 42 .425 9. W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ Chicago 41 33 .554 ½ Cincinnati 36 36 .500 4½ St. Louis 36 38 .486 5½ Pittsburgh 26 46 .361 14½

MLBtonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox 6/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Guaranteed Rate Field will play host to a four-game series opener between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox. The Twins won two out of three games in their series against the Cleveland Indians while the White Sox lost two out of three games against the Seattle Mariners. In the AL Central Division, Chicago is in first place at 45-32 while the Minnesota Twins are in fourth at 33-43, 11 ½ games behind Chicago.
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back in early April, former Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Braves pitcher Jack Smith passed away at the age of 85.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBEl Paso Times

Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (41-32) meet the Minnesota Twins (32-43) Sunday for the third game of what was supposed to be a four-game series as Saturday's meeting was rained out. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Twins odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBWTOP

Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Cincinnati

Atlanta Braves (36-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-37, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-10, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -121, Braves +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals will play the third game of their four-game match series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). Houston is the strongest club in baseball, but Washington is still a close second. The Nationals are currently 36-36 and dominated five of their previous 11 games. The Nationals were ranked last in the National League East just over three weeks ago, but since surged to second place, only three and a half matches behind the first-place New York Mets.
MLBSterling Journal-Advocate

How far could a home run fly at 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field?

How far did the farthest home run in Major League Baseball history fly? It’s a simple question with a muddied answer. The more you dig, the dirtier it gets. More interesting perhaps is the question of how far could a dinger possibly go? The man with the best chance of answering that inquiry is Alan Nathan. The University of Illinois professor of physics has spent years researching the collision between the bat and ball and the aerodynamics of a baseball in flight — the two main parts of the recipe in figuring out how far a ball can fly.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3929Oakland Athletics#3930San Francisco Giants

The Oakland Athletics hope to finish their series with the San Francisco Giants better than they started. Things can’t get much worse than getting blanked for nine innings at Oracle Park despite being one of the best road teams in the league. However, the road hasn’t been kind to the A’s considering they have slipped in their previous two series meetings with the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. San Francisco will try to keep the pressure on the A’s by rolling out Sammy Long as their starting pitcher opposite of Oakland’s Cole Irvin.
MLBRed Reporter

Muller stymies Reds, Acuña Jr. homers in 4-0 Atlanta victory

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Scott Heineman got a hit. Mike Freeman did, too. The rest of the Cincinnati Reds did not. The Top of the 3rd saw the MVP-caliber duo from Atlanta do their dirty work against Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Ronald Acuña, Jr. belted a double into CF that plated Guillermo Heredia, and Acuña Jr. scored a batter later on a ribbie single off the bat of Freddie Freeman. Reds trailed, 2-0.
MLB roundup

MLB roundup

Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals.
MLBMLB

Abreu, Moncada, Grandal are ASG finalists

CHICAGO -- White Sox first baseman José Abreu, third baseman Yoán Moncada and catcher Yasmani Grandal moved to Phase 2 of All-Star voting and have the chance to be voted into an American League starting slot for the 2021 All-Star Game. The top three vote-getters at each position (top nine...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Game Day — June 26 at Chicago-AL

AS YOU KNOW…J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 11 games with 2 hits in last night’s game, batting .367 (18x49) with 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases during the streak (6/13-c), and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…the streak is a career-high for Crawford and a season-high for the Mariners, but…DID YOU KNOW?…the 11-game hitting streak is the longest single-season hitting streak by a Mariners player since Kyle Seager hit safely in 14 straight games from Aug. 8–20, 2019?…is the longest hitting streak by a Mariners shortstop since Jean Segura in 2017 (17 G, April 30 — May 18)…Crawford’s 11-game streak is tied for the 15th-longest in club history as a shortstop (done 10x)…Yuniesky Betancourt and Alex Rodriguez share the club record among Mariners shortstops, each with a streak of 20 games.
MLBgreekherald.com

Taylor Trammell hits 2 homers as Mariners beat White Sox

Taylor Trammell hit two home runs, including the go-ahead blast in the ninth inning, to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Ty France also homered for Seattle, which has won 10 of its past 12 games. Mariners right-hander Paul...
MLB Best Bets for June 28

MLB Best Bets for June 28

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. If you're feeling the Monday blues, then an 11-game card on the...
MLBWKYT 27

Cingrani, Beggs have contracts purchased by MLB teams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dustin Beggs and Tony Cingrani’s contracts have both been purchased by MLB teams. Cingrani had his contract purchased by the Chicago Cubs and Beggs, the former UK star, had his contract purchased by the New York Mets. Both pitchers played the early part of this season with the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League.
NBAsportstalkflorida.com

Baltimore Arena Could Be Renovated But Neither The NBA Or NHL Is Going There

The old building does well on the concert circuit. It appears that the 59-year-old Baltimore Civic Center aka Baltimore Arena is going to get a facelift. The city of Baltimore, which owns the building, is in exclusive negotiations with the Oak View Group and Kevin Durant’s Thirty-Five Ventures to redo the building that once was home to the National Basketball Association’s Baltimore Bullets now the Washington Wizards. Even with a rebuilt arena, Baltimore is not in the running for either an NBA team or a National Hockey League franchise. Bullets’ owner Abe Pollin took his NBA franchise to Landover, Maryland just east of Washington DC following the 1973 season. Pollin had purchased the Chicago Zephyrs for a reported $1.1 million in 1963, which was a record amount of money at that time to buy an NBA team and the Baltimore Civic Center was the state-of-the-art arena Pollin chose to use as he moved the team to Baltimore.