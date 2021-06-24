Scoreboard

The old building does well on the concert circuit. It appears that the 59-year-old Baltimore Civic Center aka Baltimore Arena is going to get a facelift. The city of Baltimore, which owns the building, is in exclusive negotiations with the Oak View Group and Kevin Durant’s Thirty-Five Ventures to redo the building that once was home to the National Basketball Association’s Baltimore Bullets now the Washington Wizards. Even with a rebuilt arena, Baltimore is not in the running for either an NBA team or a National Hockey League franchise. Bullets’ owner Abe Pollin took his NBA franchise to Landover, Maryland just east of Washington DC following the 1973 season. Pollin had purchased the Chicago Zephyrs for a reported $1.1 million in 1963, which was a record amount of money at that time to buy an NBA team and the Baltimore Civic Center was the state-of-the-art arena Pollin chose to use as he moved the team to Baltimore.