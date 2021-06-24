Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Molecular alterations in basal cell carcinoma subtypes

By Lucia Di Nardo, Cristina Pellegrini, Alessandro Di Stefani, Francesco Ricci, Barbara Fossati, Laura Del Regno, Carmine Carbone, Geny Piro, Vincenzo Corbo, Pietro Delfino, Simona De Summa, Maria Giovanna Maturo, Tea Rocco, Giampaolo Tortora, Maria Concetta Fargnoli, Ketty Peris
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of genes have been implicated in the pathogenesis of BCC in addition to the Hedgehog pathway, which is known to drive the initiation of this tumour. We performed in-depth analysis of 13 BCC-related genes (CSMD1, CSMD2, DPH3 promoter, PTCH1, SMO, GLI1, NOTCH1, NOTCH2, TP53, ITIH2, DPP10, STEAP4, TERT promoter) in 57 BCC lesions (26 superficial and 31 nodular) from 55 patients and their corresponding blood samples. PTCH1 and TP53 mutations were found in 71.9% and 45.6% of BCCs, respectively. A high mutation rate was also detected in CSMD1 (63.2%), NOTCH1 (43.8%) and DPP10 (35.1%), and frequent non-coding mutations were identified in TERT (57.9%) and DPH3 promoter (49.1%). CSMD1 mutations significantly co-occurred with TP53 changes (p = 0.002). A significant association was observed between the superficial type of BCC and PTCH1 (p = 0.018) and NOTCH1 (p = 0.020) mutations. In addition, PTCH1 mutations were significantly associated with intermittent sun exposure (p = 0.046) and the occurrence of single lesions (p = 0.021), while NOTCH1 mutations were more frequent in BCCs located on the trunk compared to the head/neck and extremities (p = 0.001). In conclusion, we provide further insights into the molecular alterations underlying the tumorigenic mechanism of superficial and nodular BCCs with a view towards novel rationale-based therapeutic strategies.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Ductal Carcinoma#T Cell#Breast Cancer#Bcc#Smo#Tert#Caucasian#Hh#Gli#Exome#Histopathologic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
ScienceNature.com

An evidence that SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) damages hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in the mechanism of pyroptosis in Nlrp3 inflammasome-dependent manner

Mounting evidence accumulates that hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) are damaged during severe SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 infection [1, 2]. It has been reported that patient infected with COVID-19 are frequently presented with anemia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia [1,2,3]. This negative effect of the virus on human hematopoiesis and endothelium has been reported in infected patients and demonstrated in vitro after exposure of cells to SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) [1, 3, 4]. It is known that virus may enter cells and, directly in case of productive infection, lead to their irreversible damage. On the other hand, the interaction of viral SP with some of the receptors expressed on the cell surface may lead to their damage as well [1,2,3]. We have proposed that interaction of SP with the target cell surface receptors induces intracellular hyperactivation of Nlrp3 inflammasome which may lead to cell death by pyroptosis [5]. It is known that pyroptosis is characterized by the creation in a caspase-1 dependent manner of N-gasdermin pores in the cell membrane, which leads to the release of cytosol components to extracellular space and final cell lysis [6].
ScienceNature.com

Acute macular neuroretinopathy following COVID-19 vaccination

The complex immunological mechanisms of vaccines bring about an inevitable risk of immune-mediated adverse reactions. Of special interest in this time of epidemic is the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and, in particular, the emerging evidence that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 adenoviral vector vaccine from AstraZeneca can cause vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). We present the case of a patient who developed an acute paracentral scotoma after having received this vaccine.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Studies shed new light on disease processes in tuberculosis

Two new studies have cast unprecedented light on disease processes in tuberculosis, identifying key genetic changes that cause damage in the lungs and a drug treatment that could speed up recovery. Tuberculosis (TB) is a lung infection that has killed more humans than any other and until last year was...
CancerNature.com

VHL regulates the sensitivity of clear cell renal cell carcinoma to SIRT4-mediated metabolic stress via HIF-1α/HO-1 pathway

Clear cell renal cell carcinomas (ccRCC) reprogram carbon metabolism responses to hypoxia, thereby promoting utilization of glutamine. Recently, sirtuin 4 (SIRT4), a novel molecular has turned out to be related to alternating glutamine metabolism and modulating the tumor microenvironment. However, the role of SIRT4 in ccRCC remains poorly understood. Here, we illustrated that the expression of SIRT4 is markedly reduced in cancerous tissues, and closely associated with malignancy stage, grade, and prognosis. In ccRCC cells, SIRT4 exerted its proapoptotic activity through enhancing intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS). Heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) is part of an endogenous defense system against oxidative stress. Nevertheless, overexpression of SIRT4 hindered the upregulation of HO-1 in von Hippel–Lindau (VHL)-proficient cells and repressed its expression in VHL-deficient cells. This discrepancy indicated that competent VHL withstands the inhibitory role of SIRT4 on HIF-1α/HO-1. Functionally, overexpression of HO-1 counteracted the promotional effects of SIRT4 on ROS accumulation and apoptosis. Mechanistically, SIRT4 modulates ROS and HO-1 expression via accommodating p38-MAPK phosphorylation. By contrast, downregulation of p38-MAPK by SB203580 decreased intracellular ROS level and enhanced the expression of HO-1. Collectively, this work revealed a potential role for SIRT4 in the stimulation of ROS and the modulation of apoptosis. SIRT4/HO-1 may act as a potential therapeutic target, especially in VHL-deficient ccRCCs.
ScienceNature.com

Early infiltrating macrophage subtype correlates with late-stage phenotypic outcome in a mouse model of hepatorenal fibrocystic disease

Hepatorenal fibrocystic disease (HRFCD) is a genetically inherited disorder related to primary cilia dysfunction in which patients display varying levels of fibrosis, bile duct expansion, and inflammation. In mouse models of HRFCD, the phenotype is greatly impacted by the genetic background in which the mutation is placed. Macrophages are a common factor associated with progression of HRFCD and are also strongly influenced by the genetic background. These data led us to hypothesize that macrophage subtypes that change in relation to the genetic background are responsible for the variable phenotypic outcomes in HRFCD. To test this hypothesis, we utilized a mouse model of HRFCD (Ift88Orpk mice) on the C57BL/6 and BALB/c inbred backgrounds that have well-documented differences in macrophage subtypes. Our analyses of infiltrating macrophage subtypes confirm that genetic strain influences the subtype of infiltrating macrophage present during normal postnatal liver development and in Ift88Orpk livers (Ly6clo in C57BL/6 vs Ly6chi in BALB/c). Each infiltrating macrophage subtype was similarly associated with a unique phenotypic outcome as analysis of liver tissue shows that C57BL/6 Ift88Orpk mice have increased bile duct expansion, but reduced levels of fibrosis compared to BALB/c Ift88Orpk livers. RNA sequencing data suggest that the ability to infiltrate macrophage subtypes to influence the phenotypic outcome may be due to unique ligand-receptor signaling between infiltrating macrophages and cilia dysfunctional biliary epithelium. To evaluate whether specific macrophage subtypes cause the observed phenotypic divergence, we analyzed the liver phenotype in BALB/c Ift88Orpk mice on a CCR2−/− background. Unexpectedly, the loss of Ly6chi macrophages, which were strongly enriched in BALB/c Ift88Orpk mice, did not significantly alter liver fibrosis. These data indicate that macrophage subtypes may correlate with HRFCD phenotypic outcome, but do not directly cause the pathology.
CancerNature.com

Simple parameters predicting extrahepatic recurrence after curative hepatectomy for hepatocellular carcinoma

Extrahepatic recurrence (EHR) after curative hepatectomy for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is associated with a poor prognosis. We investigated the features of EHR and identified its predictive factors. This retrospective study included 398 treatment-naive patients who underwent curative hepatectomy for HCC at two tertiary hospitals. Multivariate Cox-regression analysis was performed to identify the variables associated with EHR. EHR was diagnosed in 94 patients (23.6%) over a median follow-up period of 5.92 years, most commonly in the lungs (42.6%). The 5-/10-year cumulative rates of HCC recurrence and EHR were 63.0%/75.6% and 18.1%/35.0%, respectively. The median time to EHR was 2.06 years. Intrahepatic HCC recurrence was not observed in 38.3% of patients on EHR diagnosis. On multivariate analysis, pathologic modified Union for International Cancer Control stage (III, IVa), surgical margin involvement, tumor necrosis, sum of tumor size > 7 cm, and macrovascular invasion were predictive factors of EHR. Four risk levels and their respective EHR rates were defined as follows: very low risk, 1-/5-year, 3.1%/11.6%; low risk, 1-/5-year, 12.0%/27.7%; intermediate risk, 1-/5-year, 36.3%/60.9%; and high risk, 1-year, 100.0%. Our predictive model clarifies the clinical course of EHR and could improve the follow-up strategy to improve outcomes.
CancerNature.com

MiR-103a promotes tumour growth and influences glucose metabolism in hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a common and high-mortality cancer worldwide. Numerous microRNAs have crucial roles in the progression of different cancers. However, identifying the important microRNAs and the target biological function of the microRNA in HCC progression is difficult. In this study, we selected highly expressed microRNAs with different read counts as candidate microRNAs and then tested whether the microRNAs were differentially expressed in HCC tumour tissues, and we found that their expression was related to the HCC prognosis. Then, we investigated the effects of microRNAs on the cell growth and mobility of HCC using a real-time cell analyser (RTCA), colony formation assay and subcutaneous xenograft models. We further used deep-sequencing technology and bioinformatic analyses to evaluate the main functions of the microRNAs. We found that miR-103a was one of the most highly expressed microRNAs in HCC tissues and that it was upregulated in HCC tissue compared with the controls. In addition, high miR-103a expression was associated with poor patient prognosis, and its overexpression promoted HCC cell growth and mobility. A functional enrichment analysis showed that miR-103a mainly promoted glucose metabolism and inhibited cell death. We validated this analysis, and the data showed that miR-103a promoted glucose metabolism-likely function and directly inhibited cell death via ATP11A and EIF5. Therefore, our study revealed that miR-103a may act as a key mediator in HCC progression.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive molecular profiling of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma

Information regarding the molecular features of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma (PPC) is insufficient. Here, we performed next-generation sequencing to determine the genomic and transcriptomic profiles of PPC. We sequenced the DNAs and RNAs of 78 specimens from 52 patients with PPC. We analyzed 15 PPC cases to identify intratumoral differences in gene alterations, tumor mutation burden (TMB), RNA expression, and PD-L1 expression between epithelial and sarcomatoid components. The genomic alterations of six cases of primary tumors and corresponding metastatic tumors were analyzed. KRAS mutations (27%) were the most common driver mutations, followed by EGFR (8%), and MET (8%) mutations. Epithelial and sarcomatoid components shared activating driver mutations, and there were no significant differences in CD274 expression or TMB between the two components. However, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the sarcomatoid component of several cases compared with the epithelial component. Primary and metastatic tumors shared oncogenic mutations among genes such as KRAS and TP53, and additional alterations including NOTCH4 mutations were specifically identified in the metastatic regions. Our data suggest that therapies targeting activating driver mutations may be effective for patients with PPC and that immune checkpoint inhibitors of PPC may be recommended after careful assessment of PD-L1 expression in each epithelial and sarcomatoid component.
CancerNature.com

ctDNA guiding adjuvant immunotherapy in urothelial carcinoma

Minimally invasive approaches to detect residual disease after surgery are needed to identify patients with cancer who are at risk for metastatic relapse. Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) holds promise as a biomarker for molecular residual disease and relapse1. We evaluated outcomes in 581 patients who had undergone surgery and were evaluable for ctDNA from a randomized phase III trial of adjuvant atezolizumab versus observation in operable urothelial cancer. This trial did not reach its efficacy end point in the intention-to-treat population. Here we show that ctDNA testing at the start of therapy (cycle 1 day 1) identified 214 (37%) patients who were positive for ctDNA and who had poor prognosis (observation arm hazard ratio = 6.3 (95% confidence interval: 4.45–8.92); P < 0.0001). Notably, patients who were positive for ctDNA had improved disease-free survival and overall survival in the atezolizumab arm versus the observation arm (disease-free survival hazard ratio = 0.58 (95% confidence interval: 0.43–0.79); P = 0.0024, overall survival hazard ratio = 0.59 (95% confidence interval: 0.41–0.86)). No difference in disease-free survival or overall survival between treatment arms was noted for patients who were negative for ctDNA. The rate of ctDNA clearance at week 6 was higher in the atezolizumab arm (18%) than in the observation arm (4%) (P = 0.0204). Transcriptomic analysis of tumours from patients who were positive for ctDNA revealed higher expression levels of cell-cycle and keratin genes. For patients who were positive for ctDNA and who were treated with atezolizumab, non-relapse was associated with immune response signatures and basal–squamous gene features, whereas relapse was associated with angiogenesis and fibroblast TGFβ signatures. These data suggest that adjuvant atezolizumab may be associated with improved outcomes compared with observation in patients who are positive for ctDNA and who are at a high risk of relapse. These findings, if validated in other settings, would shift approaches to postoperative cancer care.
ScienceNature.com

Yeast adaptive response to acetic acid stress involves structural alterations and increased stiffness of the cell wall

This work describes a coordinate and comprehensive view on the time course of the alterations occurring at the level of the cell wall during adaptation of a yeast cell population to sudden exposure to a sub-lethal stress induced by acetic acid. Acetic acid is a major inhibitory compound in industrial bioprocesses and a widely used preservative in foods and beverages. Results indicate that yeast cell wall resistance to lyticase activity increases during acetic acid-induced growth latency, corresponding to yeast population adaptation to sudden exposure to this stress. This response correlates with: (i) increased cell stiffness, assessed by atomic force microscopy (AFM); (ii) increased content of cell wall β-glucans, assessed by fluorescence microscopy, and (iii) slight increase of the transcription level of the GAS1 gene encoding a β-1,3-glucanosyltransferase that leads to elongation of (1→3)-β-d-glucan chains. Collectively, results reinforce the notion that the adaptive yeast response to acetic acid stress involves a coordinate alteration of the cell wall at the biophysical and molecular levels. These alterations guarantee a robust adaptive response essential to limit the futile cycle associated to the re-entry of the toxic acid form after the active expulsion of acetate from the cell interior.
CancerNature.com

lncRNA FER1L4 is dysregulated in osteoarthritis and regulates IL-6 expression in human chondrocyte cells

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most prevalent joint disease and is one of the major causes of disability in the world. There has been an increase in the incidence of OA, which is associated with an aging population, sedentary lifestyle, and reduced physical activity. Due to the complex OA pathogenesis, there are limited diagnostic tools. OA is a degenerative joint disorder with a recognized inflammatory component, usually described as abnormal expression of inflammatory factors. For instance, interleukin 6 (IL‐6) has been shown to be upregulated in serum and synovial fluid among patients with OA. Most of the inflammatory factors have been associated with the expression of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs). However, the role of the novel lncRNA Fer-1-like protein 4 (FER1L4) in OA is yet to be determined. Here, we interrogated the expression profile of FER1L4 in patients with OA to define its potential application as a diagnostic marker. We collected synovial fluid and blood samples from both OA cases and normal controls. Using qRT-PCR, we evaluated the expression of FER1L4 in plasma and synovial fluid. On the other hand, the expression of IL-6 in plasma and synovial fluid was assessed using ELISA. Besides, the effect of age, gender or disease stage in the expression of the FER1L4 in plasma was also estimated. Moreover, the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to determine the impact of FER1L4 in OA cases compared with the normal controls. In addition, we analyzed the correlation between FER1L4 and IL-6 through Pearson correlation analysis. Also, IL-6 expression in overexpressed FER1L4 samples was detected in chondrocytes through western blot analysis, while FER1L4 expression following endogenous IL-6 exposure was detected by qRT-PCR. Our data showed that whereas lncRNA FER1L4 is downregulated in OA patients, IL‐6 is upregulated. The plasma FER1L4 levels among the OA cases were suppressed with disease progression and old age, and the down-regulation could efficiently discriminate OA patients from normal subjects. In addition, upregulation of FER1L4 inhibited IL‐6 expression in human chondrocyte cells, and treatment with different concentrations of exogenous IL‐6 did not affect the expression of FER1L4. Taken together, our data demonstrates that FER1L4 could efficiently identify OA cases from normal subjects, and can also modulate the expression of IL‐6 in human chondrocytes.
EngineeringHPCwire

Fugaku to Delve Into the Molecular Mechanisms of COVID Inhibition

Over the last year, Riken’s Fugaku supercomputer (pictured in the header) has maintained the top spot on the Top500 thanks to a staggering 442 Linpack petaflops of computing firepower. The system sprung onto the scene nearly a year ahead of schedule for a very specific purpose: turbocharging COVID-19 research early in the pandemic. The system has hosted critical COVID-19 research virtually nonstop ever since, and now, the University of Tokyo and Fujitsu are teaming to use Fugaku to develop small molecules to fight COVID-19 infections.
ChemistryPhys.org

New method for the molecular functionalization of surfaces

One vision that is currently driving material scientists is to combine organic molecules (and their diverse functionalities) with the technological possibilities offered by extremely sophisticated semiconductor electronics. Thanks to modern methods of micro- and nanotechnology, the latter designs ever more efficient electronic components for a wide variety of applications. However, it is also increasingly reaching its physical limits: Ever-smaller structures for functionalizing semiconductor materials such as silicon cannot be produced using the approaches of classical technology. Scientists have now presented a new approach in the journal Nature Chemistry: They show that stable and yet very well-ordered molecular single layers can be produced on silicon surfaces—by self-assembly. To do this, they use N-heterocyclic carbenes. These are small reactive organic ring molecules whose structure and properties vary in many ways and can be tailored by different "functional" groups.
CancerNature.com

Integrated lipidomics and proteomics reveal cardiolipin alterations, upregulation of HADHA and long chain fatty acids in pancreatic cancer stem cells

Pancreatic cancer stem cells (PCSCs) play a key role in the aggressiveness of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC); however, little is known about their signaling and metabolic pathways. Here we show that PCSCs have specific and common proteome and lipidome modulations. PCSCs displayed downregulation of lactate dehydrogenase A chain, and upregulation of trifunctional enzyme subunit alpha. The upregulated proteins of PCSCs are mainly involved in fatty acid (FA) elongation and biosynthesis of unsaturated FAs. Accordingly, lipidomics reveals an increase in long and very long-chain unsaturated FAs, which are products of fatty acid elongase-5 predicted as a key gene. Moreover, lipidomics showed the induction in PCSCs of molecular species of cardiolipin with mixed incorporation of 16:0, 18:1, and 18:2 acyl chains. Our data indicate a crucial role of FA elongation and alteration in cardiolipin acyl chain composition in PCSCs, representing attractive therapeutic targets in PDAC.
ScienceNature.com

Subtypes, resistance and virulence platforms in extended-drug resistant Acinetobacter baumannii Romanian isolates

Acinetobacter baumannii has emerged worldwide as a dominant pathogen in a broad range of severe infections, raising an acute need for efficient antibacterials. This is the first report on the resistome and virulome of 33 extended drug-resistant and carbapenem-resistant A. baumannii (XDR CRAB) strains isolated from hospitalized and ambulatory patients in Bucharest, Romania. A total of 33 isolates were collected and analyzed using phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility and conjugation assays, PCR, whole-genome sequencing (WGS), pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) and MultiLocus Sequence Typing (MLST). All isolates were extensively drug-resistant (XDR), being susceptible only to colistin. The carbapenem resistance was attributed by PCR mainly to blaOXA-24 and blaOXA-23 genes. PFGE followed by MLST analysis demonstrated the presence of nine pulsotypes and six sequence types. WGS of seven XDR CRAB isolates from healthcare-associated infections demonstrated the high diversity of resistance genes repertoire, as well as of mobile genetic elements, carrying ARGs for aminoglycosides, sulphonamides and macrolides. Our data will facilitate the understanding of resistance, virulence and transmission features of XDR AB isolates from Romanian patients and might be able to contribute to the implementation of appropriate infection control measures and to develop new molecules with innovative mechanisms of action, able to fight effectively against these bugs, for limiting the spread and decreasing the infection rate and mortality.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular logic of cellular diversification in the mouse cerebral cortex

The mammalian cerebral cortex has an unparalleled diversity of cell types, which are generated during development through a series of temporally orchestrated events that are under tight evolutionary constraint and are critical for proper cortical assembly and function1,2. However, the molecular logic that governs the establishment and organization of cortical cell types remains unknown, largely due to the large number of cell classes that undergo dynamic cell-state transitions over extended developmental timelines. Here we generate a comprehensive atlas of the developing mouse neocortex, using single-cell RNA sequencing and single-cell assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing. We sampled the neocortex every day throughout embryonic corticogenesis and at early postnatal ages, and complemented the sequencing data with a spatial transcriptomics time course. We computationally reconstruct developmental trajectories across the diversity of cortical cell classes, and infer their spatial organization and the gene regulatory programs that accompany their lineage bifurcation decisions and differentiation trajectories. Finally, we demonstrate how this developmental map pinpoints the origin of lineage-specific developmental abnormalities that are linked to aberrant corticogenesis in mutant mice. The data provide a global picture of the regulatory mechanisms that govern cellular diversification in the neocortex.
WildlifeNature.com

Heterotrophic euglenid Rhabdomonas costata resembles its phototrophic relatives in many aspects of molecular and cell biology

Euglenids represent a group of protists with diverse modes of feeding. To date, only a partial genomic sequence of Euglena gracilis and transcriptomes of several phototrophic and secondarily osmotrophic species are available, while primarily heterotrophic euglenids are seriously undersampled. In this work, we begin to fill this gap by presenting genomic and transcriptomic drafts of a primary osmotroph, Rhabdomonas costata. The current genomic assembly length of 100 Mbp is 14× smaller than that of E. gracilis. Despite being too fragmented for comprehensive gene prediction it provided fragments of the mitochondrial genome and comparison of the transcriptomic and genomic data revealed features of its introns, including several candidates for nonconventional types. A set of 39,456 putative R. costata proteins was predicted from the transcriptome. Annotation of the mitochondrial core metabolism provides the first data on the facultatively anaerobic mitochondrion of R. costata, which in most respects resembles the mitochondrion of E. gracilis with a certain level of streamlining. R. costata can synthetise thiamine by enzymes of heterogenous provenances and haem by a mitochondrial-cytoplasmic C4 pathway with enzymes orthologous to those found in E. gracilis. The low percentage of green algae-affiliated genes supports the ancestrally osmotrophic status of this species.
Cancerfirstwordpharma.com

China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Tislelizumab is approved for the first-line treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer following the previously approved squamous histology. Tislelizumab receives its first approval in liver cancer in previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma. CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on...