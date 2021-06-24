Friends rally around Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus as he reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’

Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have offered their love and support for Blink-182 bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus following his revelation that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Hoppus revealed his diagnosis in a social media post on June 23, writing: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”