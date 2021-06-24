Oncological evaluation in the perioperative period using cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in patients with colorectal cancer
The detection of circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) by liquid biopsy is reported to provide prognostic information in colorectal cancer (CRC). Although the frequency of BRAF V600E mutation in CRC is less than 10%, it is associated with poor responses to conventional chemotherapy. We conducted a prospective study to investigate the relationship between the perioperative mutant allele frequency (MAF) of BRAF V600E and tumor recurrence, and to evaluate the possibility of early detection of recurrence. Among 362 patients who underwent radical resection, cfDNA was extracted from the perioperative blood of 11 CRC patients with BRAF V600E mutation and analyzed using the digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) system. The median follow-up time was 22 months, and there were four cases of recurrence. Although there was no correlation between recurrence and the perioperative MAF of BRAF V600E, tumor diameter was correlated with the MAF (p = 0.024), and the MAF increased with time in two patients from whom additional samples were obtained prior to recurrence. In this study, we identified a correlation between the pathological tumor diameter and the MAF, but it was difficult to predict recurrence by measuring cfDNA with BRAF V600E mutation in the perioperative period of radical resection of CRC.www.nature.com