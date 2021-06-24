Cancel
Cell Phones

Call blocking problem on Lineage 17.1

xda-developers
 4 days ago

Hi, My girlfriend recently had to block a number on her Android phone but found that doing so actually blocked all her numbers. Are there any known android issues that might cause this? Or is there a way she could accidentally do this without realising? She really needs to be able to block a number but currently can't as then nobody else is able to ring her.

forum.xda-developers.com
#Call Blocking#Lineage#Android Phone
