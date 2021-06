The firm is one of the largest such equity fund management groups in the world. Allianz Global Investors has appointed Virginie Maisonneuve as its new global chief investment officer for equities. She is succeeding Steve Berexa, who has been global CIO for equities since 2015. As part of the succession planning, he will remain at AllianzGI until the end of 2021, at which point he will retire following 24 years with the firm.