Global Open Source Community OW2 Establishes Quick App Initiative to Boost Ecosystem

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOW2, a global open source software community based in Europe, has recently established the Quick App Initiative, an interest group for global developers to exchange ideas about quick app related technologies. The group will gather global experts from a wide range of industries and fields to explore new applications in various vertical fields for quick apps, while also fostering technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and ecosystem.

