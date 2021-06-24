Global Open Source Community OW2 Establishes Quick App Initiative to Boost Ecosystem

EuroHPC is kicking into high gear, with seven of its first eight systems detailed – and one of them already operational. While the systems are, perhaps, the flashiest endeavor of the European Commission’s HPC effort, they are far from EuroHPC’s sole component. One of the others is FF4EuroHPC, an initiative that aims to help facilitate access to HPC-related technologies for small- and mid-sized enterprises. FF4EuroHPC, which is funded to the tune of €9.9 million under the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 program, recently announced the results of the first of two open calls that it will issue.