“Safe at home” is a phrase I have heard repeated often and for a few different reasons over the last several months. During the pandemic, our entire global community was encouraged to find safety at home during prolonged periods of shutdowns and quarantines. On a lighter note, as a mom of two boys who love playing baseball, the anticipation of that phrase while the umpire makes a split-second decision at the plate often brings a momentary hush to the bleachers.