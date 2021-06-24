The Nigerian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Called Blockchain a "Disruptive Technology"

What is Blockchain and what does it have to do with The Space Economy? Recently Space got its own branch of the military, Space Force. Which once you think about it is the next natural step in The Space Economy. After all, the United States of America has to be able to secure it’s trillions of dollars worth of assets around the globe. Securing Space has been the priority of the USA since the 1940s. What exactly is there to secure in Space? The Space Economy of course. From the cellphone in your pocket, to the last thing you bought off of Amazon, to the next airplane ride you take all of these are facets of The Space Economy. And those are just three of the myriad of components of the Space Economy that are Earth based. Once your wallet and business interest leave Earth’s orbit the literal heavens of exploration, finance, innovation, and technology open up. Rare Earth minerals become as abundant as sand on the beach, while Space travel and the permanent Human habitation of the Moon, Mars and planets beyond become a legitimate conversation. Not to mention the holy grail of life on Earth itself, micro gravity research into life science (aka immortality) become more than a science fiction notion. Of course the real question is, “What does Space have to do with Blockchain?”. In short, everything. Eleven years into the open source experiment that is Bitcoin and three years out from the hype of 2017 Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) when cryptocurrencies were destined for the moon, we take a look back at what the hype was really all about. Providing a historical perspective on not only what Bitcoin is but more importantly what the technology blockchain is. Turns out you can do a lot more with blockchain technology than make cryptocurrencies, especially in Space. What this exploration of Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptonomics leads us to is The Space Economy. What is it? Who will dominate it? And what makes the Space Economy tick? Join us as we explore this $400B dollar and growing extraterrestrial ecosytem of opportunities.