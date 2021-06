The global crypto market witnessed a 2.22% increase in its total capitalization over the last day. Bitcoin too noted a 2.5% price surge during the same time, crossing over the $33,000-mark in a southbound movement. Ether, VET, and ETC’s positive price movements over the past two days were also noticeable, even if slightly negligible in the case of VeChain. Market volatility had stabilized, and the coins were expected to have a range-bound movement going forward, as they strive to consolidate their prices.