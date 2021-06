There’s not much about Indiana Jones that isn’t iconic. The character himself is known by all even if you haven’t seen any of the movies (blasphemy!) and if you ever see that fedora and don’t instantly consider taking up archeology as a profession, well, I don’t know what to tell you. Oh, and don’t get me started on the epic theme song that makes me believe that I could easily swing to safety out of any dangerous situation if I was holding a whip. Yes, the Indiana Jones franchise has stood the test of time and even continues on today with the fifth instalment currently in production starring the ever-youthful Harrison Ford; but while we wait for that to get released in 2022 Paramount has graced us with the gift of the original four films getting a 4K release.