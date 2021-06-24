Marvel Comics Teases A New Era Of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN...And It Looks Like Ben Reilly Is Once Again Suiting Up!

Coming out of the widely popular animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Peter B. Parker is back. Sentinel has revealed their upcoming SV-Action Figure that is loaded with web-slinging accessories, swappable parts, and a fun display base. Spider-Man will come with three swappable head sculpts, allowing fans to display both Ultimate Universe blonde-haired Peter and Peter B. Parker from the normal universe. Some of the included accessories are a coffee mug, glasses, newspaper, a huge selection of web effects, and a gargoyle display base for some fun high up posing. Sentinel has teased that more Into the Spider-Verse figures are on the way to be on the lookout for Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker in the future. The whole Sentinel webslinging set is priced at $179.99, with it set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are live, and spider fans can pre-order theirs here.