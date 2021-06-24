Cancel
Marvel Comics Teases A New Era Of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN...And It Looks Like Ben Reilly Is Once Again Suiting Up!

Cover picture for the articleNick Spencer is wrapping up his Amazing Spider-Man run this September, and Marvel Comics has now confirmed that Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, Patrick Gleason, and Zeb Wells are all set to work on the series. Gleason is the only artist there, but he's also a writer, so it seems we're going to get a revolving door of talent similar to the "Brand New Day" era.

