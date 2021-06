The next installment of The Boys will come with many surprises. The series has signed three more celebrities to bring crazy new superheroes to life. The Boys, one of the most popular series of the moment, is close to premiering its third season and new signings have already been announced for it. In May, the actor from Supernatural, Jensen Ackles, had confirmed their participation. However, it has now emerged that he is not the only star who will join the most bizarre group of superheroes on streaming platforms.