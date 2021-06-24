Canaan begins its own bitcoin mining operations in Kazakhstan
Bitcoin mining machines manufacturer Canaan has started mining bitcoin in Kazakhstan, following the crackdown on bitcoin mining in China. Canaan said its AvalonMiner units are already in operation in Kazakhstan. When asked how many units and of which model have been deployed, a Canaan spokesperson declined to comment on specifics but said "a first batch of small-scale mining machines" have been deployed to start with.www.theblockcrypto.com