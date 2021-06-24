Canaan begins its own bitcoin mining operations in Kazakhstan

China Only has Nine Years Left to Achieve Her First Objective. China’s crypto regulations have often made headlines and influenced the crypto market for what feels like a millionth time at this point. However, as with the sudden announcement in 2017 to suspend domestic cryptocurrency exchanges, these kinds of heavy-handed actions by the Chinese authorities have only temporarily worsened market sentiment, and, at this point, are seen as sort of a déjà vu in the industry. In addition to trading, China has been trying to take actions against crypto mining as well, and in April 2019, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has considered listing virtual currency mining as an industry to be “eliminated” in its Industrial Reform Plan. But the matter was settled in November of the same year when the NDRC removed crypto mining from the list in the final report.