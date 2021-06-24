Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

SPIDER-MAN: Miles Morales Is Getting A New Costume In The Comic Books To Celebrate His 10-Year Anniversary

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 marks ten years since Miles Morales debuted in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man, and Marvel Comics has revealed that the young hero is getting a new costume. In the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 this September, an impressive list of writers and artists will assemble to mark the anniversary of the last surviving hero from the Ultimate Universe. They include co-creator Sara Pichelli, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-writer Phil Lord and producer Chris Miller, and the co-director of that movie's sequel, Kemp Powers.

www.comicbookmovie.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Lord
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Spider Man#Comic Books#Marvel Comics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE 2 Star Luna Lauren Velez Teases Bigger Role For Rio Morales (Exclusive)

Earlier today, we caught up with Luna Lauren Velez to discuss her role alongside Tyrese Gibson and John Malkovich in fun new action movie Rogue Hostage (which is now playing in select theaters and On Demand). We'll bring you the full interview tomorrow - along with Luna's thoughts on the Dexter revival - but here, she talks to us about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Miles Morales Gets New GameStop Exclusive Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has revealed a new Gamerverse figure with a new addition from the PlayStation exclusive game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Miles is back and ready to take action as he shows off one of his newly acquired spider powers; camouflage. Standing 6 inches tall, Spider-Man is getting a new translucent blue design showing his powers in action. He will come with an assortment of swappable hands, as well as Venom Blast effect pieces. This Marvel Legends figure does seem to feature a new body design for Miles Morales, which will be nice for Spidey collections. Exclusive to GameStop, the Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Translucent Blue Miles Morales Spider-Man Marvel Legends 6″ Scale Figure is priced at $22.99. Pre-orders are live here, with him set to release in October 2021, and fans can also reserve one in-stores if needed.
Comicsactionfigurefury.com

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Translucent Blue Miles Morales Spider-Man Marvel Legends Figure

Earlier this week Hasbro put a surprise pre-order up for the Marvel Legends line and this one is based on his powered-up look from The Spider-Man Miles Morales video game. I haven’t played the game yet but I know that Miles Morales has a number of outfits as Peter Parker did in the previous game so I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more Miles figures. I do like the translucent plastic that they used for him. He also comes with multiple interchangeable hands. In the States, he is a GameStop exclusive and is available internationally too. Here’s the press release from Hasbro:
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Star Wars: KOTOR And Spider-Man: Miles Morales Are Getting New Gaming Action Figures

Hasbro has been doing amazing things for Star Wars fans through its Black Series and Vintage lines of action figures. Almost every character who was on screen for a second in any of the Star Wars movies has been turned into an action figure. But that's not all Hasbro has done. Numerous comic books, novels, and video games have also been mined for characters that can forever be remembered as action figures.
Comicsbrothers-brick.com

This amazing LEGO comic book cover shows both Spider-Man and Venom

When I was a kid I was a sucker for toys, t-shirts, candy or books with a lenticular printing. Lenticular printing is a technology in which lenticular lenses are used to produce printed images with an illusion of depth, or the ability to change or move as the image is viewed from different angles. Back in the 90’s it was everywhere! Okay Yaramanoglu used a whole lot of LEGO cheese slopes in their latest creation to achieve this effect.
EntertainmentInside Pulse

Marvel Comics & September 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: BIG Milestone For Amazing Spider-Man Signals BIG Changes!

Marvel Comics and September 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. BIG Milestone For Amazing Spider-Man Signals BIG Changes!. Nick Spencer’s Era of ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Reaches Its Pulse-Pounding Conclusion. ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #74, the milestone 875th issue, hits stands in September!. Nick Spencer will close out his epic run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN this September!...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Sonic the Hedgehog: 30th Anniversary Special

IDW Publishing celebrates 30 years of Sonic this week with the release of the oversized Sonic the Hedgehog: 30th Anniversary Special, and we’ve got the official preview for you here…. After 30 years of going fast, it’s time for fans to celebrate the speediest hedgehog of all time! It’s an...
Entertainmentthefandomentals.com

Miles Morales Teams Up With the Marvel Universe in New 10th Anniversary Covers

This year, Marvel Comics will commemorate the 10th anniversary of one of its brightest stars—Miles Morales! The young Brooklyn-based Spider-Man took the world by storm when he was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli’s in 2011’s Ultimate Fallout #4 and has skyrocketed to stardom ever since. The last decade has seen Miles star in both his own hit ongoing series as well as team books such as Champions and All-New Avengers plus major appearances in film, video games, and more.