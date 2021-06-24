SPIDER-MAN: Miles Morales Is Getting A New Costume In The Comic Books To Celebrate His 10-Year Anniversary
2021 marks ten years since Miles Morales debuted in the pages of Ultimate Spider-Man, and Marvel Comics has revealed that the young hero is getting a new costume. In the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30 this September, an impressive list of writers and artists will assemble to mark the anniversary of the last surviving hero from the Ultimate Universe. They include co-creator Sara Pichelli, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-writer Phil Lord and producer Chris Miller, and the co-director of that movie's sequel, Kemp Powers.www.comicbookmovie.com