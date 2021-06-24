SPIDER-MAN: Miles Morales Is Getting A New Costume In The Comic Books To Celebrate His 10-Year Anniversary

Hasbro has revealed a new Gamerverse figure with a new addition from the PlayStation exclusive game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Miles is back and ready to take action as he shows off one of his newly acquired spider powers; camouflage. Standing 6 inches tall, Spider-Man is getting a new translucent blue design showing his powers in action. He will come with an assortment of swappable hands, as well as Venom Blast effect pieces. This Marvel Legends figure does seem to feature a new body design for Miles Morales, which will be nice for Spidey collections. Exclusive to GameStop, the Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Translucent Blue Miles Morales Spider-Man Marvel Legends 6″ Scale Figure is priced at $22.99. Pre-orders are live here, with him set to release in October 2021, and fans can also reserve one in-stores if needed.