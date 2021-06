Recruiting throughout the first half of the month of June was already a madhouse, and it’s only going to get even more ridiculous starting on Tuesday, June 15. Beginning right at midnight, college coaches will be allowed to reach out and make contact with members from the class of 2023, something they had not been able to do up until this point. Don’t expect them to wait until Tuesday morning to start reaching out, either. Calls will start going through the second the clock strikes midnight. Schools have still been able to make contact by talking with high school and AAU coaches, but now the communication can be streamlined straight from college coach to recruit, making the ability to develop relationships much, much easier.